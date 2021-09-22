U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist with Hurricane Ida Recovery and Relief Efforts

·4 min read
In this article:
- Support for American Red Cross and local nonprofits will provide shelter, other immediate assistance needs in affected communities

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) is committing $1 million from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the company announced today. This includes a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross that will help to bring shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance to hard hit areas across the South, including Louisiana, and the Northeast United States.

"Our thoughts are with all our friends, neighbors and teammates in Louisiana and the Northeast who are dealing with the unprecedented impacts from Hurricane Ida," said Jennifer Lowe, Boeing's vice president of National Strategy & Engagement. "Through our corporate charitable donations and through the personal donations of our employees, the full Boeing team stands ready to assist those hardest hit by this devastating storm."

The remaining $500,000 will fund additional local organizations to help communities with short and longer-term needs such as clean up, repairs and rebuilding, including:

"Thanks to Boeing's generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to count on partners like Boeing as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer programs, gift matching programs and the Employee Disaster Relief Fund – an employee-managed fund that provides individual disaster aid for employees affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made to support Hurricane Ida relief.

"World Central Kitchen has mobilized quickly to get fresh meals to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. "We're grateful for Boeing's support and belief in our mission, which helps us carry out this critical work providing nourishing meals for those in need, and look forward to their team engaging with our future relief work."

Disaster recovery and relief efforts in Louisiana and the Northeast align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where the company has a presence. Boeing employs more than 820 people in Louisiana, most of whom are building NASA's Space Launch System — the world's most powerful rocket— which will take the first woman and first person of color to the moon. Boeing employs more than 4,500 employees who call Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey home. The Boeing Philadelphia site serves as headquarters for Boeing's Vertical Lift division, where engineers and manufacturers produce military helicopters like the CH-47 Chinook and V-22 Osprey.

Boeing is active and engaged in Louisiana and the Northeast region of the U.S., contributing a combined $8.7 million in charitable contributions over the last five years. Since 2012, Boeing has donated more than $1.6 million to hurricane relief efforts in the U.S.

About Boeing:
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact:
Boeing Communications
media@Boeing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-donates-1-million-to-assist-with-hurricane-ida-recovery-and-relief-efforts-301382228.html

SOURCE Boeing

