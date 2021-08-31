U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,977.85
    -1,330.02 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Boeing Elects David L. Joyce to Board of Directors; Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr. to Retire from Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) board of directors today announced that David L. Joyce has been elected to the board, effective immediately. He will serve on the Aerospace Safety and Compensation committees. The Boeing board today also announced that Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr. has informed the company that he will retire from the board at the end of 2021.

An accomplished aerospace executive, Joyce, 64, retired from General Electric (GE) as vice chair in 2020, where he also served as president and CEO of GE Aviation from 2008 to 2020. During his 12-year leadership of GE's largest division, Joyce also led customer and product support for more than 19,000 global engines and 500 airlines customers and oversaw the implementation of an industry-leading safety management system across GE Aviation.

A 40-year GE veteran, Joyce joined GE Aviation in 1980 as a product engineer and spent 15 years designing and developing GE's commercial and military engines, before serving in a variety of leadership positions in GE Aviation, including vice president and general manager of Commercial Engines. Joyce earned both a Bachelor of Science and master's degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and holds a master's in business finance from Xavier University.

"David Joyce is a recognized aerospace industry leader who brings a demonstrated track record of safety leadership, engineering expertise and operational excellence to our board," said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. "He will provide valuable counsel and guidance based on his significant experience."

Joyce is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and is the recipient of the National Defense Industrial Association's James Forrestal Industry Leadership Award and the American Society of Materials' Medal for the Advancement of Research. Since 2010, he has served on the Board of Trustees of Xavier University.

"Boeing will benefit from David Joyce's deep aviation experience and broad industry relationships," said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, and member of the board of directors. "David's experience transforming businesses and focus on quality and safety in the aerospace industry will further strengthen our board."

Adm (ret.) Edmund P. Giambastiani joined the board in 2009 after a distinguished military career, culminating in his service as the seventh vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Admiral Giambastiani is a career U.S. Navy nuclear-trained submarine officer with extensive operational, maintenance, overhaul, engineering, and acquisition experience. He brought to the board a wide breadth of experience with major program development, program resourcing, and other aspects of managing large U.S. armed forces acquisition programs, with a particular focus on high-technology programs. His experience and leadership in matters related to national security and defense has been of distinct benefit to the company.

In 2019, Admiral Giambastiani was appointed to serve as the chair of the Board's Committee on Airplane Policies and Procedures, which was formed to review Boeing's company-wide policies and processes for airplane design and development. After an intensive five-month review, the committee recommended several actions that have been implemented to strengthen Boeing's safety practices and culture, including: creating a permanent Aerospace Safety Committee, which Admiral Giambastiani has chaired since its inception; establishing a Product and Services Safety Organization reporting to senior company leadership and the Aerospace Safety Committee; realigning Engineering teams into a unified organization under the Chief Engineer to further strengthen the Company's engineering function; establishing a formal Design Requirements program; enhancing the company's Continued Operation Safety Program; re-examining flight deck design and operation assumptions; and expanding the role and reach of the company's Safety Promotion Center.

In addition to chairing the Aerospace Safety Committee, Admiral Giambastiani serves as a member of the Board's Governance & Public Policy Committee and Special Programs Committee. Admiral Giambastiani earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a minor in electrical engineering with leadership distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy.

"We deeply appreciate Ed's commendable service on our board," said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. "Boeing has benefited greatly from his distinguished leadership and committed service, including his commitment to ensuring the quality and safety of all Boeing's aerospace products."

"It has been a privilege to work closely with and serve alongside Ed," said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun. "We are thankful for his significant and lasting contributions to our company, including his leadership on product safety and matters related to national security and defense."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-elects-david-l-joyce-to-board-of-directors-admiral-edmund-p-giambastiani-jr-to-retire-from-board-301366689.html

SOURCE Boeing

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Katapult Holdings Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLT) gave up some of their recent gains on Tuesday. The buy now, pay later fintech stock slumped roughly 4.8% in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Katapult stock skyrocketed following news on Friday that Amazon would integrate Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) buy now, pay later services into its e-commerce platform.

  • Apple barred a pay equity channel on Slack—and ensured the conversation went public

    Apple has reportedly shut down an attempt by employees to create a Slack channel in which they could discuss pay equity. According to The Verge, the iPhone maker claims that such a channel is against company policy. Apple’s employee relations team told staffers that all Slack channels “must advance the work, deliverables, or mission of Apple departments and teams,” The Verge reports.

  • Anaplan stock surges 15% on Street beat, hiked outlook

    Anaplan Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based business organization platform reported results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year. Anaplan (PLAN) shares surged 15% after hours, following a 2.3% decline in the regular session to close at $59.98.

  • Walmart says ready to administer millions of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

    Rivals CVS Health Corp and Kroger Co earlier this month had announced plans to make booster shots available at their stores, pending regulatory guidance. U.S. health regulators have authorized a third dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech as well as Moderna for those with weak immune systems, and the government has said it plans to make booster doses available to more Americans in September. Walmart, which runs one of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, and its Sam's Club pharmacies are currently administering the third dose to immunocompromised individuals.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, August 31

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, but the major indexes still closed out August trading with another monthly gain. Cliff Corso, President & CIO of Advisors Asset Management and Michelle Connell, CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • U.S. regulator rejects Canadian National's voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern

    (Reuters) -The U.S. rail regulator on Tuesday rejected a voting trust structure that would have allowed Canadian National Railway Co to proceed with its $29 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. peer Kansas City Southern. It would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive and keep the $325 per share in cash and stock that Canadian National was offering, even if the combination was subsequently rejected by the regulator, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB).

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.