Boeing expects slower increase in 787 rate of production and deliveries: memo

FILE PHOTO: Boeing employees assemble 787s inside their main assembly building on their campus in North Charleston, South Carolina·Reuters
Reuters
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - Boeing said it expects a slower increase in its 787 jet rate of production and deliveries, as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday.

Boeing said it still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president & general manager to workers in its South Carolina plant.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Geopolitical tensions are US credit investors' top concern, BofA survey says

    Geopolitical risk topped the list of concerns among U.S. corporate credit investors, according to a new survey by BofA Global Research. The finding coincides with an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. While geopolitical risk has remained the top concern cited by investors, its share grew in April to 80%, according to the survey, which was released on Friday.

  • LATAM's share of Brazil airline market hits 11-year high as Gol drops

    LATAM Airlines' share of Brazil's domestic market reached its highest level in 11 years in March, data from local aviation regulator ANAC showed on Monday, while rival Gol continued to falter after filing for bankruptcy. The Brazilian unit of Chile-based LATAM had a market share of 41% in the month as defined by revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), according to ANAC figures, which the firm said was its highest since the 41.6% reached in July 2013. LATAM has been leading the domestic segment in Latin America's largest economy since 2021, when it overtook Gol, which in turn has seen its market share decline since entering bankruptcy proceedings in January.

  • How to fix Boeing, according to a former Airbus technology chief

    Airbus has consistently gotten three things right: the profile of the people at the top, a focus on employees, and the willingness to make bold bets.

  • Disney's Aaron LaBerge to step down, join Penn Entertainment as CTO

    LaBerge, who has spent more than 20 years at Walt Disney Co, will assume a similar role at Penn, effective July 1. Walt Disney's ESPN and Penn had agreed in August last year to jointly launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN BET. "I plan to use my experience from Disney and ESPN to help make ESPN BET an essential piece of the sports fan experience," LaBerge was quoted as saying in a separate press release from Penn.

  • UPDATE 2-Biden unveils $7 billion for rooftop solar in Earth Day message

    President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in grants for residential solar projects that will power nearly a million low-income households. Biden revealed the funding in a speech at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia, where he also announced that applications are open to join the American Climate Corps, a program to prepare young people for jobs in climate-related industries. Young voters, who tend to be more concerned about climate change, are a key constituency for Biden, a Democrat, as he prepares to face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

  • Boeing to face questions on potential CEO candidates, Spirit talks

    Tough questions await Boeing when it announces its results on Wednesday, including on potential CEO candidates, talks with Spirit AeroSystems and slumping 737 MAX jet output, while its quarterly report is expected to show a surge in cash-burn rate. Boeing's stock has slipped 34% this year, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index, while shares of European rival Airbus are up about 15% over the same period. "I don't think anyone's going to be shocked by pretty bad (results)," said Tony Bancroft, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds which owns 260,709 shares in Boeing.

  • Apple Named a Top 2024 Pick at BofA Ahead of Key Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was named a top pick for 2024 at Bank of America on optimism over the iPhone maker’s upcoming results, as well as its longer-term prospects.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Market

  • Student-loan interest rates set to reach Great Recession highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who needs to borrow from the US government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick Int

  • GM earnings preview: Updated guidance, EV-hybrid rollout in focus

    Following another strong year in 2023 and positive retail sales growth in 2024, GM investors are counting on the Big Three automaker to keep the earnings momentum going with Q1 results on tap for Tuesday morning.

  • The aviation industry is looking for its own Tesla

    To date, a handful of startups have made strides toward the electrification of air travel. And their initiatives are attracting investments from manufacturing, airline, and auto giants.