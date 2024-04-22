Boeing expects slower increase in 787 rate of production and deliveries: memo

(Reuters) - Boeing said it expects a slower increase in its 787 jet rate of production and deliveries, as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday.

Boeing said it still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president & general manager to workers in its South Carolina plant.

