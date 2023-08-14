U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Boeing front-runner in widebody jet talks with IndiGo -sources

Aditi Shah
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Boeing has emerged as the front-runner to secure an order for around 25 wide-body planes from IndiGo, India's biggest airline, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

IndiGo is in talks to buy Boeing's 787 family of twin-aisle aircraft which has been pitted against Airbus' A330neo jets, said the sources who are familiar with the matter.

No decision has been finalised, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the negotiations are confidential.

IndiGo said it does not comment on speculation. Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Airbus said it never comments on discussions it may or may not be having with existing and prospective customers.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Jason Neely)