Boeing gets $1.62 billion contract to provide support for Minuteman III missile

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a $1.62 billion U.S. Air Force contract to provide guidance subsystem support for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The work under the contract would be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2039, the statement said.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)