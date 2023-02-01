U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,141.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,537.75
    +123.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    +0.66 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.70
    +25.90 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.58 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4500
    -0.4750 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,147.52
    +1,044.33 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.18
    +307.50 (+126.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,437.66
    +90.78 (+0.33%)
     
1

Boeing gets $1.62 billion contract to provide support for Minuteman III missile

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a $1.62 billion U.S. Air Force contract to provide guidance subsystem support for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday.

The work under the contract would be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2039, the statement said.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

