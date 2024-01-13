Boeing Gets New Demand From US Before Max 9 Jets Can Fly Again

(Bloomberg) -- US aviation regulators imposed additional requirements on Boeing Co. before its 737 Max 9 jets return to service, a sign of a hardening government stance toward the aerospace giant after an accident last week.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is requiring Boeing to provide additional data before the agency approves inspection and maintenance procedures that airlines must complete in order to resume flights, it said in a statement late Friday.

The additional requirement goes beyond what the FAA ordered on Jan. 6, when it grounded 171 Max 9 aircraft after a fuselage panel violently blew off one of the planes operated by Alaska Airlines shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.

