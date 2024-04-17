Boeing ignores safety concerns, production defects, whistleblower says

CBS News· Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
Megan Cerullo
3 min read
0

Boeing whistleblowers testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday, alleging that the aviation giant prioritized profits over safety and accusing it of discouraging employees from raising concerns about the company's manufacturing practices.

Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer at Boeing, said in a prepared statement that Boeing's emphasis on rapid production undermined its commitment to safety, claiming that managers are encouraged to overlook "significant defects" in the company's aircraft.

"Despite what Boeing officials state publicly, there is no safety culture at Boeing, and employees like me who speak up about defects with its production activities and lack of quality control are ignored, marginalized, threatened, sidelined and worse," he told members of a an investigative panel of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Salehpour had previously said he had observed Boeing workers taking shortcuts in assembling its 787 Dreamliner. "Boeing adopted these shortcuts in its production processes based on faulty engineering and faulty evaluation of available data, which has allowed potentially defective parts and defective installations in 787 fleets," he said in the hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating his allegations.

Salehpour also claimed Boeing managers pressured him to stop airing his concerns internally. "I was ignored, I was told not to create delays. I was told frankly to shut up," he said Wednesday.

Salehpour said he was subsequently reassigned to the work on the Boeing's 777 program, where he alleged he "literally saw people jumping on pieces of airplane to get them to align."

Another whistleblower, former Boeing engineer Ed Pierson, executive director of The Foundation for Aviation Safety, also appeared at the Senate hearing and alleged that Boeing is ignoring safety issues.

"[T]he dangerous manufacturing conditions that led to the two 737 MAX disasters and the Alaska Airlines accident continue to exist, putting the public at risk," Pierson said, referring to crashes involving Boeing planes in 2018 and 2019, as well as a January incident in which a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines jet in mid-flight.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the Senate subcommittee, and its senior Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have asked Boeing for documents going back six years. Blumenthal said at the start of the hearing that his panel planned to hold further hearings on the safety of Boeing's planes and expected Boeing CEO David Calhoun to appear for questioning.

Neither Calhoun nor any Boeing representatives attended Wednesday's hearings. A Boeing spokesperson said the company is cooperating with the lawmakers' inquiry and offered to provide documents and briefings.

Boeing denies Salehpour's allegations and defends the safety of its planes, including the Dreamliner. Two Boeing engineering executives said this week years of design testing and inspections of aircraft revealed no signs of fatigue or cracking in composite panels used in the 787.

"A 787 can safely operate for at least 30 years before needing expanded airframe maintenance routines," Boeing said in a statement. "Extensive and rigorous testing of the fuselage and heavy maintenance checks of nearly 700 in-service airplanes to date have found zero evidence of airframe fatigue."

"Under FAA oversight, we have painstakingly inspected and reworked airplanes and improved production quality to meet exacting standards that are measured in the one hundredths of an inch," the company added.

Boeing officials have also dismissed Salehpour's claim that he saw factory workers jumping on sections of fuselage on another one of Boeing's largest passenger planes, the 777, to make them align.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Escaped circus elephant, Viola, stops traffic in Montana city

Cat rescued from Dubai floodwaters amid historic weather event

Volcanic eruption in Indonesia forces hundreds to evacuate

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of ship in Baltimore bridge collapse asks cargo owners to help cover salvage costs

    The owner of the massive container ship Dali, which caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, has initiated a process requiring owners of the cargo on board to cover some of the salvage costs. The ship’s owner, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., made what’s known in maritime law as a “general average” declaration, which allows a third-party adjuster to determine what each stakeholder should contribute, according to company spokesperson Darrell Wilson. The requirement is often invoked after maritime accidents so that the cost of saving a vessel or its cargo is shared among interested parties, Wilson said.

  • 456,000 Ford Bronco Sports, Mavericks recalled for potential loss of power

    Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.

  • Tesla stock slides as Musk pushes deeper into robotaxis

    Tesla stock slipped again on Tuesday, with shares now down nearly 9% since yesterday after the company announced a “more than 10%” staff reduction.

  • Analysis-Wall Street wants answers from Musk on Tesla's affordable car

    Elon Musk has kept investors hanging since he issued cryptic social posts following an exclusive April 5 Reuters report that Tesla had scrapped its plans for a $25,000 “Model 2” electric vehicle. “Reuters is lying,” Musk wrote in one post that day, without identifying any inaccuracies. Nearly two weeks later, with no concrete updates from Musk, Tesla investors are restless.

  • Boeing's safety culture under fire at U.S. Senate hearings

    (Reuters) -Boeing's safety culture and production quality, both at the center of a full-blown crisis following a Jan mid-air panel blowout, are facing scrutiny on Wednesday in two U.S. Senate hearings. Boeing has been grappling with a crisis that has undermined its reputation following the Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX single-aisle plane. Members of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said in a morning hearing that Boeing needs to do more to improve its safety culture.

  • Airbus, Rolls-Royce Close to $20 Billion Turkish Airlines Parts Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines is set to sign an agreement with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Airbus SE for the domestic production of aircraft components valued at as much as $20 billion, part of its mega plane purchase announced last year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Econom

  • US auto sector 'whipsawed' by politicians, Ford chairman says

    The U.S. auto industry needs regulatory certainty from politicians in Washington and the back and forth as the White House changes hands doesn't help, but the adoption rate of electric vehicles will continue to grow, Ford Motor's executive chairman Bill Ford said on Wednesday. The growth rate on EV sales has slowed, but globally they are being adopted quickly and Ford will follow even as it hedges it bets with its gasoline-powered and hybrid electric vehicles, he said at a Detroit Free Press event outside Detroit.

  • Ford recalls over 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick cars due to loss of drive power risk

    Ford is recalling more than 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles due to a battery detection issue that can result in loss of drive power, increasing crash risks. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the body and power train control modules for these cars may fail to detect changes in battery charge. The recall covers about 403,000 model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sports produced between February 2020 and March 2024, as well as more than 53,000 model year 2022-2023 Mavericks manufactured from February 2021 to October 2022, a recall report dated Friday notes.

  • Honda to launch next-generation EVs in China by 2027

    Japan's Honda Motor plans to launch six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models branded Ye in China by 2027, the automaker said on Tuesday. It added that it also planned to roll out a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027 in the race to ensure EVs make up 100% of its automobile sales in the country by 2035. Japan's second-biggest car maker has lagged behind European and U.S. competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen in ramping up EV sales.

  • The EV market is in trouble: The latest sign is Tesla's layoffs

    The drive to electrify personal cars in California has, at best, hit a rough patch. The big question is whether current conditions will turn out to be growing pains.