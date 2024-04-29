Boeing Looks to Sell Bonds After Reporting Cash Burn

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is looking to sell bonds in as many as six parts, its first bond sale after the planemaker reported a quarterly loss and $3.9 billion of cash burn, and Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit rating to a step above junk.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company is looking to sell debt in maturities ranging from three to 40 years, according a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly. The 40-year portion may yield around 2.65 percentage points more than Treasuries.

Moody’s also has the company’s outlook at negative, and all three of the graders now have Boeing at a step above high yield.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said last week during a conference call that he intends to protect the company’s investment-grade rating, and that the company still has access to $10 billion in untapped credit lines. He added that Boeing is monitoring its access to cash and believes it still has “significant market access” if it needs to supplement liquidity.

--With assistance from Brian Smith and Christopher DeReza.

(Updates with background on bond sale and credit ratings from second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.