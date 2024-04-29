Boeing Looks to Sell Bonds After Reporting Cash Burn
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is looking to sell bonds in as many as six parts, its first bond sale after the planemaker reported a quarterly loss and $3.9 billion of cash burn, and Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit rating to a step above junk.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Leaves China With Tesla Driving Software Hurdles Cleared
Musk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue Boost
Elliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source Says
Yen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide Accelerates
The company is looking to sell debt in maturities ranging from three to 40 years, according a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly. The 40-year portion may yield around 2.65 percentage points more than Treasuries.
Moody’s also has the company’s outlook at negative, and all three of the graders now have Boeing at a step above high yield.
Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said last week during a conference call that he intends to protect the company’s investment-grade rating, and that the company still has access to $10 billion in untapped credit lines. He added that Boeing is monitoring its access to cash and believes it still has “significant market access” if it needs to supplement liquidity.
--With assistance from Brian Smith and Christopher DeReza.
(Updates with background on bond sale and credit ratings from second paragraph)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Modi Is $20 Trillion Short on His Grand Plan for India’s Economy
Biden Strategy to Tame Gas Prices Is in Peril as Iran Sanctions Pressure Mounts
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.