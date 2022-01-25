U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,932.65
    +356.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Boeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BA

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is in advanced talks with Qatar Airways to secure a launch order for a proposed new freighter, and a deal could come as early as next week when the country's ruling emir visits Washington, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways is looking at renewing its existing fleet of around 34 freighters with the larger new 777X version in a deal potentially worth $14 billion at list prices, the people said. Qatar has indicated it is willing to look at buying as many as 50 freighters, with the larger number likely to include options.

Both companies declined comment.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar's emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31

    Qatar's ruling emir plans to visit Washington on Jan. 31, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a trip likely to address Afghanistan, the security of gas supplies to Europe as well as Iran. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit, the first since President Joe Biden took office a year ago, comes as Washington discusses with energy-producing states and firms a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

  • U.S. consumers expect spending growth but fewer splurges on non-essentials

    U.S. consumers expect their monthly spending to grow above pre-pandemic levels this year but people are becoming less likely to spend big on vacations and other non-essential items - a sign that more households may be more concerned about rising prices, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The survey showed that consumers expect to spend more on daily living expenses in the coming year. "In contrast, households report a lower likelihood of making large purchases over the next four months, which points to the likely contribution of elevated inflation expectations," researchers wrote.

  • AmEx CEO Says Customers Are Going Everywhere Except the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said corporate travel will never be the same again after Covid-19 forced millions of employees to work from home.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflation Query Wit

  • Qatar emir to visit White House on Monday as Biden seeks gas supply for Europe

    The emir of Qatar will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss Afghanistan as well as contingency plans to provide natural gas to Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Europe's reliance on Russia for 40% of its natural gas is undermining Biden's attempts to coordinate "massive" sanctions to be imposed from both sides of the Atlantic if Russia invades. The White House wants Qatar to help ensure European countries can enfo

  • Oil Rallies on Robust Demand and Russia-Ukraine Conflict Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied Tuesday after the biggest one-day tumble this year, with traders refocusing on the outlook for strong demand and the risk that a Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt supplies.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at F

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflation Query With Hot-Mic ExpletiveThe company owned by billio

  • Texas Instruments Gains on Upbeat Quarterly Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gained in late trading after giving an upbeat sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that demand for electronic components remains strong.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflation Query Wit

  • Boeing Stock Pares Losses Ahead of Q4 Results On Market Comeback; Another Quarterly Loss Expected

    Boeing is expected to report another loss when it reports Q4 results before the market opens Wednesday. Boeing stock dipped Tuesday.

  • Opinion: Sean Payton will be back, and don't be surprised if it's with the Dallas Cowboys

    Coach Sean Payton is leaving the Saints. The question is, will he be back in the NFL? He likely will, but this time, with the Cowboys and Jerry Jones.

  • Fog, 5G network leads to flight cancelations at Paine Field

    Just a week ago, both AT&T and Verizon announced that they will delay the start of 5G wireless service near some airports, as concerns persist over the risk of interference with aircraft technology, which could cause massive flight disruptions.

  • Cathay expects more loss amid tighter crew quarantine

    Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways says it's expecting to burn more cash after the city's government tightened crew restrictions, forcing the airline to cut cargo and passenger capacity sharply. On Monday the airline forecasted it would post an annual loss for 2021 of up to $780 million U.S. dollars.But that's still better than the average estimate by analysts of around $1.2 billion, and its actual losses from the year before, 2020, of more than 2 and a half billion dollars.Cathay pointed to a surprise profit in the second half of last year thanks to cost cuts and a strong cargo market. However it said starting from February it would be burning through at least 128 million dollars a month.Cathay this month is operating at 2% of its passenger capacity from before the pandemic, and a fifth of the cargo capacity from before, too.That's a far cry from rival Singapore Airlines which also lacks a domestic market, but has less-strict travel rules. This month it forecast hitting 47% of pre-crisis passenger capacity. Hong Kong has been pursuing a "zero-COVID" strategy in hopes of opening its border with mainland China, suspending transit flights from most of the world.Last month the city introduced tighter crew quarantine rules after two Cathay crew members broke self-isolation measures, and sparked an outbreak in the city.The two have since been fired, arrested and charged over the breaches.

  • 5G roll outs have airports across the nation wondering if they will be affected. MSO in the clear for now.

    5G roll outs have airports across the nation wondering if they will be affected. MSO in the clear for now.

  • U.S. Stocks Lose Out to Emerging Markets by the Most Since 1990

    (Bloomberg) -- Stars may be aligning for an era of outperformance for emerging-market stocks, if the first three weeks of 2022 are any indication.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stocks Trim Losses by Half as Volume Explodes: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoThe MSCI Emerging Markets I

  • Netflix needs 'a longer time-frame to reach peak penetration': BofA

    Netflix's unexpectedly poor subscriber growth estimate will likely mean that it takes longer to reach its financial goals than previously expected, a new Bank of America report found.

  • Third Sullivan Auto Group dealership in Roseville changing ownership, filings show

    Another Sullivan Auto Group dealership is apparently changing hands, this time seeing a Fresno-based automotive group taking over ownership of Roseville Chevrolet, filings in Placer County show.

  • SmileDirect to quit some countries, lay off workers in bid to become profitable

    SmileDirectClub Inc. unveils layoffs and sweeping operational changes as it seeks to turn a profit more than two years after becoming a public company.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $36K as Investors Await Next Fed Meeting

    Bitcoin's spike coincided with gains in U.S. equity markets, but the correlation between the two remains unclear.

  • Whenever the Dow and the S&P 500 fall below this key support level, stocks typically come roaring back

    The U.S. market breached its 200-day moving average last week and, true to form, reversed course and staged a snapback rally.

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Wall of Money Stays Put in Japan’s Bonds During Global Turbulence

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising yields are creating buying opportunities in global bond markets but Japanese investors are likely to stay home.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Were Common. During the Dot-Com CrashJapan’s 20-year securities offer