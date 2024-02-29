Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates president says

LONDON (Reuters) - American planemaker Boeing needs to make changes, Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, as it faces regulatory scrutiny following the blowout of a panel on one of the airline's MAX 9 jets during a flight on Jan. 5.

"They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don't know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model," Clark told journalists in London.

He repeated comments that Boeing is in a "last-chance saloon" and that there would be no tolerance for further issues from the planemaker.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Mark Heinrich)