Boeing to Open Japan Research Center and Expand Sustainability Partnerships

·4 min read
In this article:
  • BA
    Watchlist

- New Boeing research and development center in Japan to focus on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), electric/hydrogen propulsion, robotics, digitization and composites

- Extends 2019 cooperation agreement with Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to include sustainable technology

- Boeing becomes the latest member of ACT FOR SKY - a consortium to commercialize, promote and expand the use of Japan-produced SAF

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] will strengthen its partnership with Japan by opening a new Boeing Research and Technology (BR&T) center. The facility will focus on sustainability and support a newly expanded cooperation agreement with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Boeing and METI have agreed to broaden their 2019 Cooperation Agreement to now include a focus on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), electric and hydrogen powertrain technologies, and future flight concepts that will promote zero climate impact aviation. That is in addition to exploring electric and hybrid-electric propulsion, batteries, and composite manufacturing that will enable new forms of urban mobility.

"We are excited to open our latest global research and technology center here in Japan," said Greg Hyslop, Boeing chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test & Technology. "Working with terrific partners like METI, the new center will expand upon Boeing-wide initiatives in sustainable fuels and electrification, and explore the intersection of digitization, automation and high-performance aerospace composites for greater sustainability in our future products and production systems."

The BR&T – Japan Research Center will be located in Nagoya, which is already home to many of Boeing's major industrial partners and suppliers. The facility will further expand Boeing's research and development footprint in the region, which includes centers in Australia, China and Korea.

Boeing is fully committed to supporting Japan's SAF industry and has been accepted as the latest member of ACT FOR SKY, a voluntary organization of 16 companies that works to commercialize, promote and expand the use of SAF produced in Japan. It was founded by Boeing airline customers All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL), along with global engineering company JGC Holdings Corporation, and biofuel producer Revo International.

Masahiro Aika, representative of ACT FOR SKY, said, "ACT FOR SKY welcomes the participation of Boeing. We look forward to Boeing collaborating with the other members to "ACT" for the commercialization, promotion and expansion of SAF in Japan."

In addition to becoming partners in ACT FOR SKY, Boeing has a long history of innovating with ANA and JAL on sustainable aviation, which includes pioneering SAF-powered flights and launching the ground-breaking 787 Dreamliner. Today, they signed agreements to work together to study advanced sustainable technologies, including electric, hybrid, hydrogen and other novel propulsion systems in an endeavor to reduce the carbon footprint of aircraft.

Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond added, "To ensure the enormous societal benefits of aviation remain available for generations to come, we must continue to partner with capable innovators and leaders to support the industry's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are humbled to join ACT FOR SKY and collaborate with other members to share global best practices and help with the scale up and demand of SAF in Japan. And we are honored to open the Japan Research Center and expand our work with airline customers ANA and JAL on advanced technologies to realize zero climate impact aviation."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact:

Lisa Maull
Global Enterprise Sustainability
+314-614-4583
lisa.a.maull@boeing.com

Rob Henderson
Boeing Communications, Japan
+81-90-1420-9662
Robert.J.Henderson3@boeig.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-open-japan-research-center-and-expand-sustainability-partnerships-301596701.html

SOURCE Boeing

