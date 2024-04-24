Boeing posts lower first quarter loss, beating estimates

A logo with the inscription "Boeing" pictured on a hall of the Boeing distribution center. Georg Wendt/dpa

The troubled US aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, said on Wednesday that its first quarter annual loss had decreased to -$343 million, or -$0.56 per share, thereby beating Wall Street estimates.

Those figures compare with -$414 million, or -$0.69 per share, from last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boeing reported adjusted earnings of -$388 million or -$1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $16.57 billion from $17.92 billion last year. The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Earnings (Q1): -$343 Mln. vs. -$414 Mln. last year.

EPS (Q1): -$0.56 vs. -$0.69 last year

Revenue (Q1): $16.57 Bln vs. $17.92 Bln last year.