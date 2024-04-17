Boeing Pushes Back on Whistleblower's Claims

DAVID KOENIG / AP
3 min read
0
In this article:

Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport on North Charleston, S.C.on March 31, 2017. Credit - Mic Smith—AP

Boeing is defending the integrity of the fuselages on two of its largest planes, which have come under criticism from a whistleblower who warns that panels on the outside of one of the planes could eventually break apart during flight.

Two Boeing engineering executives went into detail Monday to describe how panels are fitted together, particularly on the 787 Dreamliner. They suggested the 787's carbon-composite skin is nearly impervious to metal fatigue that weakens conventional aluminum fuselages.

Their comments during a lengthy media briefing served as both a response to news reports last week about the whistleblower's allegations and a preemptive strike before he testifies to a congressional panel on Wednesday.

The whistleblower, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, said excessive force was applied to fit panels together on the 787 assembly line, raising the risk of fatigue, or microscopic cracking in the material that could cause it break apart.

The Boeing officials described how sections of a fuselage are brought together, shims are added to fill gaps, holes are drilled and cleaned, and fasteners attached to apply “pull-up force” that 99% of the time results in margins no greater than .005 inches (0.127 millimeters) apart — the width of a human hair, they said. A gap problem was discovered in 2019 between two panels, which led to design and assembly changes, they said.

Boeing conducted testing replicating 165,000 flights with no findings of fatigue in the composite structure, Steve Chisholm, Boeing's vice president of structural engineering, said. The average 787 makes 600 flights a year, he said.

The company said planes already in use are proving safe. Chisholm said 671 Dreamliners have undergone the intensive inspections for 6-year-old planes and eight have undergone 12-year inspections with no evidence of fatigue in the composite skins.

Cracks have been found on metallic parts, including a piece above where the wings join the fuselage, and Boeing issued inspection guidelines for those parts, the officials said.

The 787 Dreamliner is a two-aisle plane that has often been used on international flights since its debut in 2011. The composite material makes the plane lighter, contributing to better fuel efficiency.

A series of battery fires briefly grounded the planes. Deliveries of the aircraft have been stopped at times because of questions about gaps between fuselage panels that were wider than Boeing’s standards allowed, the use of unapproved titanium parts from a supplier in Italy, and flaws in a pressure bulkhead.

The Federal Aviation Administration must inspect and approve each 787 that rolls off the assembly line before it can be flown to an airline customer.

The whistleblower Salehpour claims that after he raised safety concerns about the 787, Boeing transferred him to work on an older widebody plane, the 777. He told the Seattle Times that he saw workers jumping on fuselage panels to get them in alignment, which Boeing disputes.

The New York Times reported that the FAA is investigating Salehpour’s claims. The FAA, while not commenting specifically on Salehpour, said it investigates all safety reports.

Boeing says it is “fully confident” in both planes.

Salehpour is the latest in a line of Boeing whistleblowers to come forward, often alleging retaliation for raising safety concerns. The company said it encourages employees to speak up about problems.

Lisa Fahl, the vice president of engineering for Boeing airplane programs, said employee reports have “exploded” — with as many reports in January and February as were filed in all of 2023 — “which is what we want.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 456,000 Ford Bronco Sports, Mavericks recalled for potential loss of power

    Ford recalled the popular pickup and SUV for an issue that could cause a loss of drive power and 12-volt accessory failure.

  • Analysis-Wall Street wants answers from Musk on Tesla's affordable car

    Elon Musk has kept investors hanging since he issued cryptic social posts following an exclusive April 5 Reuters report that Tesla had scrapped its plans for a $25,000 “Model 2” electric vehicle. “Reuters is lying,” Musk wrote in one post that day, without identifying any inaccuracies. Nearly two weeks later, with no concrete updates from Musk, Tesla investors are restless.

  • Ford celebrates Mustang's 60th anniversary with special edition

    Ford will unveil a special edition 60th anniversary package for the Mustang at an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wed. April 17 -- the 60th birthday of the Mustang.

  • US auto sector 'whipsawed' by politicians, Ford chairman says

    The U.S. auto industry needs regulatory certainty from politicians in Washington and the back and forth as the White House changes hands doesn't help, but the adoption rate of electric vehicles will continue to grow, Ford Motor's executive chairman Bill Ford said on Wednesday. The growth rate on EV sales has slowed, but globally they are being adopted quickly and Ford will follow even as it hedges it bets with its gasoline-powered and hybrid electric vehicles, he said at a Detroit Free Press event outside Detroit.

  • Exclusive-Mobileye set to ship at least 46 million new assisted driving chips

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Israeli automotive tech company Mobileye said on Wednesday it had secured orders to ship 46 million of its EyeQ6 Lite assisted-driving chips over the next few years as automakers race to make cars safer and easier to drive. Mobileye is selling the EyeQ6 Lite in all major markets around the world, and cars with the technology will be launched in the middle of this year, according to Mobileye's Nimrod Nehushtan, executive vice president of business strategy and development. "The 46 million represents the amount of EyeQ6 Lite (business) that we have won to date," Nehushtan said in an interview with Reuters.

  • Airbus, Rolls-Royce Close to $20 Billion Turkish Airlines Parts Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines is set to sign an agreement with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Airbus SE for the domestic production of aircraft components valued at as much as $20 billion, part of its mega plane purchase announced last year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After At

  • Boeing's safety culture under fire at U.S. Senate hearings

    Boeing's safety culture and manufacturing quality, both at the center of a full-blown crisis following a Jan mid-air panel blowout, faced scrutiny on Wednesday in two U.S. Senate hearings. Boeing has been grappling with a safety crisis after the door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 5. Testimony at the U.S. senate permanent subcommittee on investigations raised questions about missing records surrounding the panel, along with production concerns over two separate Boeing widebody jets.

  • Boeing put under Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings on aircraft maker's safety culture

    Boeing was the subject of dual Senate hearings Wednesday as Congress examined allegations of major safety failures at the embattled aircraft manufacturer, which has been pushed into crisis mode since a door-plug panel blew off a 737 Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The Senate Commerce Committee heard from members of an expert panel that found serious flaws in Boeing's safety culture. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the public wants the Federal Aviation Administration and lawmakers to ensure that boarding one of the company's planes has not become more dangerous.

  • The EV market is in trouble: The latest sign is Tesla's layoffs

    The drive to electrify personal cars in California has, at best, hit a rough patch. The big question is whether current conditions will turn out to be growing pains.

  • Honda to launch next-generation EVs in China by 2027

    Japan's Honda Motor plans to launch six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models branded Ye in China by 2027, the automaker said on Tuesday. It added that it also planned to roll out a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027 in the race to ensure EVs make up 100% of its automobile sales in the country by 2035. Japan's second-biggest car maker has lagged behind European and U.S. competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen in ramping up EV sales.