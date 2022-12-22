U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Boeing resumes 777X flight testing after recent engine issue -planemaker

·1 min read
Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it has resumed flight testing of its 777X after an issue with a GE9X engine prompted a halt following an inspection.

"We’re supporting GE Aerospace as they continue to assess a recent GE9X engine issue," Boeing said. "We have resumed airplane testing following our comprehensive safety process and appropriate mitigations while our supplier and technical teams continue their work."

GE said last month it was reviewing a technical issue that occurred during GE9X post-certification engineering testing of the plane that is formally as the 777-9.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

