Boeing At Risk of Moody’s Downgrade on Cash Flow Concerns
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co., the jet maker that on Monday unveiled a sweeping leadership overhaul, may have its credit rating downgraded by Moody’s Ratings because of the financial impact from the company’s safety crisis.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.5 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest People
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut by 68% to $175 Million
Biden Gains Ground Against Trump in Six Key States, Poll Shows
After Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest Deduction
The ratings provider placed Boeing’s Baa2 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade from stable, according to a statement on Tuesday, citing the potential for Boeing to fail to deliver 737 aircraft at the volumes needed to materially expand free cash flow and “retire debt in a reasonable timeframe.”
Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun is stepping down at the end of the year, the firm said in a statement Monday. Stan Deal, the embattled chief of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, is departing immediately and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope.
Read more: Boeing CEO to Step Down in Overhaul Sparked by Safety Crisis
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Hong Kong’s Elderly Are Increasingly Retiring in Mainland China
In This Coworking Space, Only the Cappuccino Isn’t Classified
Jokes, Pop Music and Radical Honesty: How TikTok Is Changing Home Sales
Weight-Loss-Drug Users Pay Up for Help Ditching the Pricey Meds
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.