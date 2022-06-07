U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.75
    -22.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -164.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,512.50
    -92.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.20
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.35
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8400
    +0.9390 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.83
    -1,671.87 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.31
    -38.25 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,057.88
    +141.99 (+0.51%)
     

Boeing and Rossell Techsys - A Partnership of 100,000 Deliveries and Going Strong

·2 min read

  • 50,000 deliveries for Apache, the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter

BENGALURU, India, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossell Techsys today announced the completion of 100,000 deliveries to Boeing for its various platforms, including 50,000 deliveries for the Apache platform alone. The strategic partnership continues to strengthen with Rossell Techsys manufacturing wire harnesses and electrical panels for the AH-64 Apache, in addition to wire harnesses for several other Boeing platforms including V-22 Osprey, CH-47 Chinook, F-15 and F/A-18 Super Hornet, T-7 Red Hawk, KC 46A and MQ-25.

Celebrating 100,000 deliveries to Boeing: From L to R- Mr. Rishab Gupta, Mr. Ashwani Bhargava and Mr. Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren
Celebrating 100,000 deliveries to Boeing: From L to R- Mr. Rishab Gupta, Mr. Ashwani Bhargava and Mr. Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren

Rossell Techsys has manufactured these parts at their state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (COE) facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. Mr. Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren, Vice President, International Government & Defence, Boeing Global Services; Mr. Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, India Supplier Management; Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell India Ltd., and other Boeing and Rossell Techsys executives were present to mark the delivery milestone.

"This is a major step forward in Boeing and Rossell Techsys' continued commitment to make advanced, high-quality components in India," said Torbjorn (Turbo) Sjogren, Vice President, International Government and Defence, Boeing Global Services. "Our collaboration with suppliers in India is helping further strengthen Boeing's global supply chain, and helping develop India's aerospace and defence ecosystem," he added.

Rossell Techsys, a long-standing partner of Boeing, achieved another landmark milestone, having taken a giant leap from being a start-up company in 2011 to becoming a key supplier in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, promoting indigenization and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.  The company has also partnered with Boeing for its CSR initiatives under "Skill India" and provides opportunities for the differently-abled, all of whom have significantly contributed to this milestone.

"Our objective is to deliver benchmark quality products manufactured in India, for the world. This achievement is an example of our commitment to the cause of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to attract more aerospace and defence opportunities to India. We value our partnership with Boeing and the encouragement given to us to work on many prestigious Boeing platforms," said Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell Techsys.

"Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing's global supply chain, and Rossell Techsys has been manufacturing and delivering critical components for Boeing's key defence platforms with quality and precision," said Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India. "We are working closely with our suppliers in India to support supply-chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation, and deliver greater value to our customers," he added.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys, is the Aerospace & Defense Division of Rossell India Limited, a public listed company. It operates from a state-of-the-art 225,000 sq. ft., LEED Gold rated facility at Bangalore, providing custom engineering and manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic System & Systems Integration, Test Equipment and After-Market Product Support Services. Please visit https://www.rosselltechsys.com

 

Rossell Techsys
Rossell Techsys

SOURCE Rossell Techsys

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealSt

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Citigroup Looks To Hire Over 4K Tech Specialists To Tap Pandemic Induced Digital Boom

    Citigroup, Inc (NYSE: C) looks to hire over 4,000 tech staff to help shift its institutional clients online following the pandemic, Bloomberg quoted from an interview with Jonathan Lofthouse. The head of markets and enterprise risk technology acknowledged that over 1,000 recruits would join the market technology team under an aggressive growth strategy. It was a growing trend seen amongst banks in their quest to make services available remotely for both clients and workers, Lofthouse acknowledge

  • The Federal Trade Commission sues to block HCA deal

    The Federal Trade Commission says the deal would merge the second- and fourth-largest health care systems in the Wasatch Front Region of Utah — which includes Salt Lake City and approximately 80% of the state’s population — eliminating competition and raising costs for consumers.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Here's where the cost of living is rising the most

    Inflation is soaring across the nation, but some cities are getting hit harder than others. Here's a look at the cities where the cost of living has risen the most.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Qualcomm Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022

    June 6, 2022 /3BL Media/ - 3BL Media has named Qualcomm Incorporated [QCOM] to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) tra...