U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.75
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,120.75
    +37.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.90
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2640
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,430.27
    -141.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.73
    -1.68 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,552.82
    +128.86 (+0.47%)
     

Boeing says 'great news' if MQ-28 drone can partner with F-35

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Boeing Co's MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone is designed to be an open platform and a partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp on F-35 fighter planes would be "great news", the company's defence division head said on Tuesday.

"If the F-35 is going to be its partner that is great news for me ... it is designed to do exactly that," Boeing Defense, Space and Security Chief Executive Ted Colbert told reporters on the sidelines of the Australia International Airshow.

Boeing is developing the MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone in Australia alongside the Royal Australian Air Force, in what is the country's first homegrown combat aircraft to be manufactured in more than 50 years.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

