Boeing shares slide in Frankfurt after FAA grounds some MAX 9s

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campos

LONDON (Reuters) - Boeing shares listed in Frankfurt fell as much as 8% on Monday after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets fitted with a panel that blew off a jet in midair on Friday.

The plug door tore off the left side of an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, depressurising the plane and forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board.

Shares in rival manufacturer Airbus were up 2% on the Tradegate platform .

Airbus will announce this week that it delivered 735 planes last year, beating Boeing to remain the world's largest planemaker for the fifth year in a row, industry sources said. Airbus has declined any comment on its annual performance ahead of a commercial update on Jan. 11.

Boeing competes with Airbus, which has extended gains in market share, since two Boeing MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people and led to the MAX's worldwide grounding for 20 months.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Louise Heavens)