Boeing stock climbs as CEO steps down amid 737 safety crisis

Boeing stock climbed on Monday following the company's announcement of several executive resignations.

Boeing stock climbed Monday after the company announced its CEO Dave Calhoun and other executives will step down from leadership positions after months of scrutiny over the safety of its planes following January's door-plug incident aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9.

Shares of Boeing traded at $191 before noon in New York, about 1.3% higher than at the close of Friday.

Calhoun said in a letter to employees that "it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve" Boeing.

He will leave the company at the end of the year, and Larry Kellner, the board chairman, will opt out of reelection for the position at the upcoming shareholder meeting in April.

Meanwhile, Stan Deal, the chief executive of Boeing's commercial planes division, will retire effective immediately, and the chief operating officer, Stephanie Pope, will take his position.

Boeing has endured significant scrutiny over the Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 flight in January, when a door blew out while the plane was airborne.

The incident led to the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounding 171 of the planes that had the same door plug, and it ordered Boeing to halt production for the 737 Max.

In his memo, Calhoun, who became CEO and president in January 2020, described the event as a "watershed" moment but said that he's been considering stepping down for some time.

"The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company," he added.

Boeing stock is down about 24% year to date.

You can read his full memo to staff here.

