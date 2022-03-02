U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.50
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,365.00
    +98.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,011.50
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.90
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.27
    +4.86 (+4.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,975.67
    +731.98 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.99
    +10.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,414.94
    -429.78 (-1.60%)
     

Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen on the world headquarters office building in Chicago April 26, 2006
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BA
    Watchlist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co said on Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The announcement came a day after Boeing said it had paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian lawmaker's plea to end Russia attacks

    Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko joins CBS News from outside Kyiv to discuss the diplomatic talks with Russia.

  • Ukrainian refugees face uncertainty

    Olia, a Ukrainian refugee, talks about her experience fleeing Ukraine. Others like her are unsure when they will be able to return to Ukraine.

  • Big Tech Begins Restricting Russian State Media Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are restricting state-owned Russian media channels ahead of a likely European Union ban, aiming to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparin

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Travel industry braces for impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Yahoo Finance Live that passengers could wind up getting squeezed.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision includes operations at a large oil and gas production project on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. British BP PLC, Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA have previously disclosed plans to abandon Russia operations.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • Apple stops product sales in Russia, adding to pressure from shippers, car makers

    (Reuters) -American big brands including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday stopped sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. Apple Inc said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, Alphabet Inc's Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country, and Harley-Davidson Inc suspended its business and shipments of its bikes.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.