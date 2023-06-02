Boeing's Frustrating Supply Chain Saga: From Progress to 'Surprise Issues'

Nabaparna Bhattacharya
·1 min read

  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) reportedly said the company's progress on resolving supply chain problems has been "frustratingly slow."

  • Even as airlines' overall demand for planes has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, it will take five years for aircraft makers like Boeing and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) to meet customer demand for new planes, Reuters reported citing statements from CEO Dave Calhoun at Bernstein conference.

  • The report mentions that Boeing regularly tracks 25-30 parts from a subset of suppliers that have previously faced production headwinds.

  • But "surprise issues" can still crop up from certain inexperienced suppliers who suddenly may demand an urgent next-month delivery from Boeing at short notice.

  • However, Boeing has seen improvements in some aspects of its supply chain, such as engine forgings and castings, the report added.

  • During the recently-reported first quarter, Boeing said it is "progressing through recent supply chain disruptions," gaining pace with solid demand across its key markets.

  • The company has recently been in the headlines for boosting its widebody 787 Dreamliner production target from three to four planes per month.

  • Also, Boeing plans to add a second production line to the facilities in Charleston, South Carolina.

  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $213.18 on the last check Friday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

