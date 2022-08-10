U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.86
    +80.39 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,269.92
    +495.51 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,812.65
    +318.72 (+2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.80
    +49.91 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.80
    +1.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.27 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0327
    +0.0110 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0420 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0174 (+1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3730
    -2.7430 (-2.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,936.73
    +824.36 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.12
    +31.90 (+6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

BoE's Pill says central banks best placed to control monetary policy

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Workers are silhouetted as they walk past the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central banks are able to take tough decisions on monetary policy, in contrast to governments that are driven by short-term political pressures.

"They have relatively short horizons," Pill said of governments in general, during a question-and-answer session with members of the public hosted by the BoE.

"It's this independence from some of that political pressure that allows independent central banks to bring some of the bad news today, to recognise some of the challenges that we face today."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Mexico's Pemex in talks with Vitol, eyes resuming business after bribery scandal

    Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has made progress in talks with global energy trader Vitol about resuming trading ties that broke down last year during a bribery scandal, and the companies must iron out some issues such as compensation for damages Mexico's state oil company suffered, two sources at Pemex said. The sources at Pemex did not offer details on how the damages from the scandal would be calculated or give an estimate. Vitol and Pemex declined to comment.

  • African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump

    African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss. Jumia is an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with associated services including logistics and payments. It was the first Africa-focused tech startup to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

  • Pet health ‘has proven to be recession resistant': Zoetis CFO

    While some industries have proven to be vulnerable to the recent economic downturn and record inflation, pet health care is not one of them.

  • Coinbase reports $1.1 billion loss amid crypto winter

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss Coinbase's $1.1 billion loss.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Sc

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDo

  • July CPI: Consumers could shift from groceries to fast food as inflation rises

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down the food component in the July consumer price index (CPI) and how inflation may lead consumers to opt for fast food.

  • Fed Hike Bets Slump After Yield Curve Briefly Hits Four-Decade Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields plunged across most of the curve as cooler-than-expected inflation data prompted traders to pare their bets on the amount of tightening that the Federal Reserve is likely to do.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infect

  • Demand for FX derivatives jumps as central banks prep rate rises- CME Group

    Demand for currency derivatives has shot up this year, data from CME Group showed on Wednesday, in a sign investors are positioning for hefty interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other big central banks. "Open interest" -- the number of outstanding futures and options -- was at $272.5 billion at the end of July, up 8.8% year-on-year, according to CME, the world's largest financial derivatives exchange. Large open interest positions reached a record high of 1,312 contracts in May, easing to 1,192 in July, CME said in a release seen by Reuters.

  • Americans See Inflation Plunging Next Year, New York Fed Survey Finds

    Respondents to the New York Federal Reserve survey expect inflation to run at 6.2% in 2023, which is down from last month’s survey.

  • Bank of England 'likely' to raise interest rates further, says deputy governor

    The BoE raised borrowing costs last week by the most since 1995 as it took the Bank rate from 1.25% to 1.75%.

  • Thailand Signals Gradual Moves After First Hike Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank raised the benchmark policy rate for the first time in more than three years, and signaled sticking with measured moves going forward to fight inflation without derailing the economy’s recovery.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a

  • Wall Street Sees Fed Bond-Runoff End Well Before Powell Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is penciling in at least another couple of years of running down its bond portfolio of around $8 trillion. But observers are increasingly predicting it will end a whole lot sooner than that.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump S

  • TSX jumps on U.S. inflation data relief

    Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading gains, after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month. At 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 194.76 points, or 0.99%, at 19,773.06. Technology stocks jumped 2.7% as Converge Technology Solutions surged over 12% to lead gains.

  • Exclusive-Bank of England will probably need to raise rates again, Ramsden says

    The Bank of England will probably have to raise interest rates further from their current 14 year-high to tackle inflation pressures that are gaining a foothold in Britain's economy, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said. Inflation's spread was now showing up in rising British pay and companies' pricing plans, having originally been triggered by the reopening of the world economy from COVID-19 lockdowns and then by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ramsden told Reuters. Inflation is expected to return to the BoE's 2% target - down from above 9% now and a projected peak of 13% in October - as the economy goes into a recession and borrowing costs rise.

  • Argentina's central bank likely to raise interest rate this week, say traders

    Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate to 66% from the current rate of 60%. "There are expectations for a new important rate hike by the central bank this week, in an attempt to continue recovering a greater appetite for peso placements and at the same time reduce the search for hedging" in dollars, said economist Gustavo Ber.

  • U.S. consumers likely got some relief from sizzling price increases in July but Fed won’t feel any better

    Consumer price data is expected to show some moderation but the data is not expected to be encouraging for the Federal Reserve.

  • BioNTech Dives As Pfizer Partner Reports Lagging Covid Vaccine Sales, Guidance

    BioNTech lagged second-quarter expectations and issued light 2022 guidance on Monday, leading BNTX stock to dive.

  • ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    comScore (SCOR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 5.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Trending Stock 3M Company (MMM) a Buy Now?

    3M (MMM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.