Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) surges 17%; public companies who own 53% shares profited along with insiders

Boilermech Holdings Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

QL Resources Berhad owns 53% of the company

23% of Boilermech Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 53% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While public companies were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s RM70m market cap gain, insiders too had a 23% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Boilermech Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boilermech Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Boilermech Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Boilermech Holdings Berhad. QL Resources Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.8% and 4.0% of the stock. Chih Gan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Boilermech Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Boilermech Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM111m worth of shares in the RM472m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Boilermech Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 53% of the Boilermech Holdings Berhad shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

