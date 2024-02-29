BOJ Board Member Signals Exiting Negative Interest Rate Policy Is Closer

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Board Member Hajime Takata sent a strong signal that the case for ending the negative interest rate policy is gaining momentum, as the bank’s price goal is coming within sight.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There are uncertainties for Japan’s economy but my view is that the price target is finally coming into sight,” Takata said in a speech to local business leaders in Shiga, western Japan Thursday. Japan is “at a juncture for a shift in the entrenched belief that wages and inflation won’t rise,” he said.

The yen gained on Takata’s comments as investors positioned for a potential narrowing in the interest rate differential between Japan and the US. Government bond yields also ticked higher.

The comments from Takata, who is seen as a neutral member of the nine-member board, will likely underpin speculation in the market that the bank is poised to conduct Japan’s first rate hike since 2007 in coming months.

Takata didn’t offer hints as to when such a move might be made. The next gathering — in March — may gain traction among BOJ Watchers as the likely timing. Most economists bet on the move happening in April in recent surveys.

“We need to consider flexible and nimble steps including for an exit, for instance, the end of the yield curve control framework, negative interest rate and what to do with the overshooting commitment,” Takata said.

Takata’s speech follows Governor Kazuo Ueda’s remarks last week suggesting growing confidence over the prospects of achieving the stable inflation target even as data showed the economy has fallen into recession.

In a speech in September, Takata twice noted the need for continuing large-scale monetary easing patiently. He made no reference to such needs on Thursday.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.