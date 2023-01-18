U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,021.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.00
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.40
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    +0.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.40
    -8.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3250
    +3.1170 (+2.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,283.04
    +122.29 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.45
    +3.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,779.09
    +640.41 (+2.45%)
     

BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy

·1 min read
A security officer is seen at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday amended rules for a fund-supply market operation to use it as a new tool to prevent long-term interest rates from rising too much, in a show of its resolve to maintain yield curve control (YCC) for the time being.

Under the amended rules, the central bank can offer funds of up to 10 years against collateral to financial institutions for both fixed- and variable-rate loans.

After announcing the new rules, the BOJ said it will offer five-year loans under the fund-supply operation with a duration of between Jan. 24, 2023 and Jan. 24, 2028.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Holds Policy as It Pushes Back Against Market Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan doubled down on its stimulus defense, pushing back against intense speculation of policy change, prompting a sharp slide in the yen and surge in bonds. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From

  • Factbox-Key dates to watch out for on BOJ policy, leadership change

    Japan's decades of ultra-low interest rates may reach a turning point on Wednesday as the central bank debates the fate of its yield control policy, which is creaking under pressure as markets repeatedly break a limit set less than a month ago. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) also awaits a leadership transition as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's second five-year term ends in April. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hand-pick nominees for the governor and deputy governor posts from a list crafted by his close aides and finance ministry officials.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13

    The finance ministry and central bank said last Wednesday that they were going to sell the equivalent of 3.2 billion roubles of yuan a day from Jan. 13 to Feb. 6 as part of Russia's budget rule. The budget rule means that if Moscow's revenues from oil and gas go down, Russia will sell off foreign currency reserves to make up the amount of roubles needed for the budget.

  • Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies

    A 2016 video that Tesla used to promote its self-driving technology was staged to show capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have, according to testimony by a senior engineer. The video, which remains archived on Tesla’s website, was released in October 2016 and promoted on Twitter by Chief Executive Elon Musk as evidence that “Tesla drives itself.” But the Model X was not driving itself with technology Tesla had deployed, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot software at Tesla, said in the transcript of a July deposition taken as evidence in a lawsuit against Tesla for a 2018 fatal crash involving a former Apple engineer.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes

    On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. The law also provides $9 billion in rebates to help people electrify their home appliances and make their houses more energy-efficient. It’s also allowing Americans to claim a tax credit for inst

  • What Income Level Is Considered Rich?

    Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or "fun," but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you … Continue reading → The post What Income Level Is Considered Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.