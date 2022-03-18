U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.00
    -27.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,278.00
    -183.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,990.75
    -121.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.30
    -13.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.93
    +2.95 (+2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    -2.1880 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -26.67 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7610
    +0.1630 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,581.64
    -442.78 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.53
    -6.73 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,734.68
    +81.79 (+0.31%)
     

BOJ keeps policy steady, warns of uncertainty over Ukraine crisis fallout

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and warned of "very high uncertainty" over the economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis, signalling its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being.

As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend," though the central bank must be vigilant to the fallout from the war in Ukraine, which is destabilising markets and sharply pushing up raw material costs, the BOJ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

  • Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D centre in Shanghai

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Germany's Mercedes-Benz Group AG said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in Shanghai that will focus on mobility technology. Mercedes-Benz did not elaborate on the size of its investment in the new tech centre, nor how many engineers it plans to eventually hire for the new location. The establishment of a new Shanghai tech centre follows a move last year by the German premium carmaker to significantly upgrade its R&D capabilities in Beijing, by opening a new R&D facility in China's capital.

  • Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative

    The central Chinese city of Wuhan has vowed to create a 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) space industry by 2025 and become China's "valley of satellites", joining other cities tasked with developing the sector. Wuhan is offering firms up to 50 million yuan ($7.88 million) in financial incentives each in projects related to the manufacturing of satellites, rockets and spacecraft, according to a notice from the city government on Wednesday. The amounts for the inland city are modest compared with ambitious plans outlined by other prosperous coastal cities, but the effort suggests a deepening push by China to become a major space power by 2030.

  • BOJ Holds Policy While Signaling Rising Concern Over Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan kept its stimulus on hold and indicated increasing concern over the economy as it stuck with a dovish stance that contrasts with the rate hikes of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in Weeks

  • Should You Be Concerned About AVADA Group Limited's (ASX:AVD) ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Coinbase wallet announces support for Solana

    The largest U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Friday support for the Solana ecosystem through its wallet browser extension, allowing users to manage their Solana (SOL) and Solana-based SPL tokens See related article: Solana wallet Phantom brings valuation to $1.2B after $109M Series B Fast facts Solana’s integration with the wallet enables users to access […]

  • Silver Prices Rise after the Fed’s Rate Hike

    Silver prices rally as yields and US dollar decline after the Fed rate hike.

  • Why it matters if Saudi Arabia sells oil in Chinese yuan instead of US dollars

    What would happen to the US economy, and to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, if the Chinese yuan became the oil industry's currency of choice?

  • Bolsonaro Rolls Out $32 Billion Social Plan Eyeing Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is unveiling a package of social spending that will inject 165 billion reais ($32.4 billion) into the economy as he redoubles efforts to boost support ahead of this year’s elections.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkrain

  • One Day After Fed Hike, Traders Are Betting Cuts Will Start in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Just one day after the Federal Reserve kicked off its cycle of interest-rate increases, traders are speculating the central bank will start easing monetary policy again in less than three years.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmar

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Says Fed Has ‘Abandoned’ Monetary Orthodoxy

    (Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd said the Federal Reserve is in an “inflation panic” as it begins to tighten monetary policy in response to inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Pla

  • Gold Prices Move Higher as Yields Consolidate

    Treasury yields reverse lower paving the way for higher gold prices

  • What 70 years of data reveals about the Federal Reserve causing recessions

    Will the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates likely trigger the next recession? Here's what Deutsche Bank's 70 years of data reveals.

  • Bitcoin and The Crypto Market All Smiles Following Rate Hike

    Cryptocurrency prices were climbing Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to start raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark Federal Funds Rate by 0.25%, to a target range of between 0.25% and 0.50%. Bitcoin was up nearly 2% to $41,073 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ethereum jumped 5.4% to $2,812 and dogecoin 3.6% to $0.117618.

  • The Market Rose on the Fed’s Rate Hikes. What It Might Be Missing.

    Stocks responded bullishly to the Fed's plan to raise rates seven times this year, but history shows that bear markets and recessions tend to follow tightening.

  • Powell: Fed 'fully committed' to bringing inflation down after interest rate bump

    After raising interest rates by 0.25%, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "fully committed to bringing inflation back down and also sustain the economic expansion."

  • Macron says France must take control of some energy firms

    Macron says state must ‘take in hand’ several parts of energy sector Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.75pc Turmoil at ports as P&O Ferries suspends operations Ben Marlow: Church of England turmoil shows why ethical investing is flawed Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Fed’s Powell sees the light — and turns far more hawkish than expected

    After remaining stubbornly dovish last year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday has led the central bank squarely into the hawkish camp,

  • Pentagon Cuts Its Request for Lockheed’s F-35s by 35%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon will request 61 F-35s in its next budget, 33 fewer of the stealth jets from Lockheed Martin Corp. than previously planned, according to people familiar with the spending blueprint.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredKremlin Embrace of Ne

  • Fed's policy forecast is ‘adding fuel to the inflationary inferno,’ former Fed adviser says

    Andrew Levin, Former Federal Reserve Board Special Adviser & Dartmouth College Economics Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike decision factoring in inflation and rising commodity prices, how it may contribute to inflation, and consumer-facing inflation affecting cost of living adjustments.&nbsp;

  • Major U.S. banks raise base lending rate after Fed's interest rate move

    Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp said they were each lifting their base rates to 3.5% from 3.25%, effective Thursday. Earlier, the Fed signaled it would begin to aggressively wean the economy off pandemic-era measures to curb decades-high inflation. Policymakers signaled they would push the key federal funds rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2022.