U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,889.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,212.25
    -19.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +0.56 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    -3.5280 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.03
    -18.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7550
    +0.8620 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,487.64
    +470.17 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.27
    +8.96 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.19
    +293.51 (+1.03%)
     

BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, decides to conduct policy review

Reuters
·1 min read
A man walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday kept monetary settings unchanged but revamped its guidance on the future path of policy, and decided to conduct a "broad-perspective" review of its monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0% at the two-day meeting that ended on Friday.

But it modified its forward guidance by removing reference on the need to guard against risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kantaro Komiya and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)