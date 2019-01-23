BOJ Leaves Stimulus Unchanged as It Cuts Inflation Outlook Again

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged as it cut its inflation outlook once again, underscoring how far away its price target is and how few options the central bank has for drawing closer.

The BOJ maintained its yield curve-control program and asset purchases, it said in a statement Wednesday, a result predicted by all but one of 50 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The bank lowered its inflation forecast for a fourth consecutive time in its quarterly outlook report.

With the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the Federal Reserve next week, the gap between the BOJ and its global peers keeps widening. While the Fed may hit pause soon, both it and ECB are seeking to return to pre-crisis policies, giving them more room to respond to another shock or downturn.

“The BOJ is firmly sticking with its stimulus,” Takeshi Minami, chief Japan economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said ahead of the meeting. “While the Fed is being cautious, any bullish statement by the BOJ could cause the yen to strengthen.”

In its outlook report, the BOJ cut its inflation forecast for the fiscal year starting in April to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent, citing lower oil prices as the primary reason. It also trimmed the forecast for fiscal 2020 to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.

The BOJ said current core inflation is rising in a range of 0.5 percent to 1 percent, and maintained that momentum toward 2 percent inflation is intact, if not yet sufficiently firm. Its latest CPI forecasts excluded the impact of the government’s efforts to provide free childhood education, it said.

The BOJ raised its projection for economic growth for the next fiscal year to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent. Risks to economic activity and prices were skewed to the downside, with risks in overseas economies likely rising recently, it said.

As the global elite gathered in Davos, the International Monetary Fund said this week that it sees the Japanese economy growing faster than previously expected, citing additional fiscal support.

Many economists expect Japan’s core inflation figure to fall below zero sometime this year, thanks to a plunge in oil prices, cuts to cell phone fees and the government’s education initiative. Yet few expect the BOJ to add to its stimulus. Most of them think the BOJ is looking for a chance to slowly normalize policy.

With inflation sinking and risks rising, BOJ watchers will be eager to hear from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda during a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tokyo time.

Kuroda will likely again maintain that underlying momentum toward the BOJ’s 2 percent target remains intact. Japan’s core inflation slipped to 0.7 percent in December.

Kuroda’s views on external risks -- slowing growth in China and elsewhere, trade tensions, financial market turmoil -- will also be in focus. Manufacturer Nidec Corp. became one of the first major Japanese companies to ring an alarm about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, slashing its profit outlook last week due to plunging orders from China.

Another concern for the BOJ is the yen, which touched a nine-month high against the dollar this month. Some see it gaining further strength this year, which would work against the BOJ’s efforts to stoke growth and inflation.

(Adds details from the fifth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Keiko Ujikane, Paul Jackson, Gearoid Reidy, Kazunori Takada, Lisa Du, Russell Ward, Reed Stevenson, Masahiro Hidaka, Emi Urabe, Kyoko Shimodoi, Masaru Aoki, Hiroyuki Sekine, Takashi Hirokawa, Yoshito Okubo and Takashi Amano.

To contact the reporters on this story: Toru Fujioka in Tokyo at tfujioka1@bloomberg.net;Masahiro Hidaka in Tokyo at mhidaka@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.