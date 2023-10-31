Advertisement
BOJ modifies yield curve control, re-defines long-term rate cap

Reuters
·1 min read
Office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan modified its bond yield control again on Tuesday by re-defining 1.0% as an "upper bound" with room for allowance, rather than a rigid cap.

"The BOJ will regard the upper bound of 1.0% for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield as a reference" and continue large-scale bond buying and nimble market operations, the central bank said in a statement.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained a 0.1% interest charged on financial institutions' excess reserves parked with the central bank, and a 0% target for the 10-year government bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

