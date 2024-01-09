BOJ Move Suggests Cut in Monthly Buying of Super-Long Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced buying of 10-year to 25-year debt that suggested it will purchase less of those bonds in all of January, in line with what it signaled late last year.

With yields globally facing downward pressure, the BOJ offered to buy ¥150 billion ($1.04 billion) of 10-to-25 year debt. That compared with a minimum of ¥100 billion that the central bank initially indicated it would buy in its quarterly plan, and with the ¥150 billion that it purchased on Dec. 25. The amounts for other tenors were left unchanged.

Maintaining the same amount of buying after it reduced the frequency of operations to three a month this quarter from four last quarter suggests the BOJ will decrease purchases for super-long debt for January as a whole if that pace is kept.

Benchmark 10-year yields last month touched their lowest level since July 28, the day the BOJ tweaked its yield-curve control for the first time in 2023. Speculation of an early monetary policy change this year is also receding on expectations the BOJ will avoid steps that would weigh on demand after a powerful earthquake hit northwestern Japan on Jan. 1.

Data earlier Tuesday showed consumer price gains in Tokyo slowed for a second month in December, putting less pressure on the BOJ to move as early as this month. The central bank kept its monetary policy setting unchanged on Dec. 19 and provided no guidance on whether and when it will end the negative interest rate policy.

