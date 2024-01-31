BOJ Opinions Hint at Conditions for a Rate Hike Getting Closer

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan board members continued to discuss prospects for ending the negative rate policy during their meeting last week, with some members indicating conditions that would allow that move are increasing.

One member said current economic conditions offer a “golden opportunity” to end the world’s last negative rate by increasing rates in Japan for the first time since 2007. Another said the certainty for achieving a virtuous cycle linking wage gains to demand-led inflation is rising, according to a summary of opinions released Wednesday.

There is a growing possibility that wage revisions for this spring will be at relatively higher levels than in the past, and economic activity and prices overall have been on an improving trend, the opinions said. Given these factors, it seems that conditions for policy revision, including the termination of the negative interest rate policy, are being met, the summary said.

The nine board members met on January 22-23.

The yen rose a tad as the opinions fueled bets that the BOJ will end the negative rate in March or April.

