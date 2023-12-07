BOJ Rate-Hike Bets Ramp Up as Ueda and Himino Spook Traders

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are rapidly increasing bets that the Bank of Japan will scrap the world’s last negative interest-rate regime as soon as this month, jolting financial markets in Tokyo and beyond.

The selloff, fueled initially by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies, shattered a period of relative calm in Japan’s bond market and served as a stark reminder to international investors that a major anchor for global borrowing costs may soon be dislodged.

Ueda’s visit to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office in the midst of the market action added to the sense that change could come earlier than previously thought. Ueda told reporters that he had explained monetary policy to the premier.

Overnight-indexed swaps at one point on Thursday showed an almost 45% chance that the BOJ would end its negative interest rates policy this month. Just two days ago — before Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino presented a hypothesis for what might happen if the central bank ended negative rates — they showed a 3.5% risk.

The yen extended gains against the dollar to 1% and benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields rose the most in a year.

Comments from Ueda in parliament this morning had added to the upward pressure on bond yields and the yen. He told lawmakers that handling monetary policy would get tougher from the year-end and through next year.

With a poorly received 30-year government bond auction adding to drama, the benchmark 10-year yields jumped 10.5 basis points to 0.75%.

Himino’s speech was perceived as relatively hawkish and turned the BOJ’s Dec. 18-19 meeting “live,” Daiwa Securities Co. strategists Ryoma Kawahara and Kazuya Sato wrote in a note.

Looking at the bond market, Mizuho Securities Co. strategist Shoki Omori said Himino was “cracking the belly of the curve.” He said investors were now beginning to price for “the central bank’s exit from ultra-loose monetary policy in January rather than previous consensus view of April.”

The yen was up against all of its Group-of-10 peers. Versus the dollar it was near an almost three-month high of 146.23 reached earlier in the week.

“It’s all about the BOJ,” said Mingze Wu, a currency trader at Stonex Financial Pte. “FX traders appear happy to be buying the yen on risks of a BOJ move in December.”

Thursday’s auction of 30-year sovereign securities had the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since 2015. The so-called tail, or the difference between the average and lowest-accepted prices, was the longest on record. Yields on the 30-year debt jumped 9.5 basis points to 1.69%.

Adding fuel to speculation of a shift from the ultra-loose monetary policy, the BOJ has been conducting a special survey of market participants, including a workshop to discuss its impact and side effects.

Some market participants also see a growing possibility of a US rate cut hastening the end of the BOJ’s negative rates.

“It is probably easier for the BOJ to take action in January when the Fed is unlikely to either raise or cut its benchmark rate,” said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income at PineBridge Investments Japan Co. The central bank is likely to end the negative rate policy in January, he said.

