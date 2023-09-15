BOJ Sees Gap Between Ueda Remarks And Market Reaction, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan officials see a discrepancy between what Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a recent interview and how traders interpreted the remarks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most of what Ueda said in the Yomiuri newspaper interview published Saturday was consistent with his routine remarks of late. Taken in total, his comments indicate little change in the view among officials that they’ll need to weigh both upside and downside risks in deciding whether to adjust policies, the people said.

The comments came ahead of a policy decision next week. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect no policy change when the BOJ concludes the two-day policy meeting next Friday.

The yen weakened a touch immediately after an earlier version of this report, briefly touching 147.69 against the dollar. The yield on 10-year government debt edged down to 0.7%.

Ueda, a former economics professor, told the Yomiuri the possibility of having enough data to discern a virtuous wage-inflation cycle by the end of this year isn’t zero. But that remark was a general statement rather than a policy signal, the people said.

That’s not how the market saw it. Traders seized on Ueda’s reference to a potential end to negative rates if certain conditions are met, and within a day pricing in the bond market indicated expectations of a hike by January. Economists see April as a more likely time frame.

The officials also acknowledge that inflation remains strong, requiring them to closely look at upside risks for now, according to the people. That indicates the possibility of an upward revision in a quarterly inflation outlook in October.

