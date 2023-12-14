BOJ Set to Be Outlier Again as 2024 Hike Seen in Contrast to Fed

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan has become used to being a policy outlier over its decades-long quest to vanquish deflation. It’s likely to be no different in 2024.

With inflation above the 2% target for more than a year and a half, Governor Kazuo Ueda is widely expected to scrap the world’s last negative interest rate around the time when markets bet the Federal Reserve will start cutting.

“It’s now or never,” says Tsutomu Watanabe, a former BOJ official and among those floated as a possible candidate to lead the central bank earlier this year. “If Ueda is unable to normalize policy this time around, he will probably have to continue with monetary easing for the rest of his term.”

A recent speech by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino sketching out some of the benefits of a rate hike helped fuel assumptions that the end of subzero borrowing costs is on the horizon. Still, BOJ officials see little need to rush through a decision on Dec. 19, as they want more evidence of sustainable inflation, Bloomberg News has reported.

Economists don’t expect the big moment next week either, but they do see risk of a move coming sooner next year rather than later. The consensus among over 50 BOJ watchers surveyed by Bloomberg News this month is that April is the most likely timing for change, with around 15% seeing Ueda pulling the plug on negative rates in January.

Meantime, quarterly projections show Fed officials expect to lower rates by 75 basis points next year, spurring traders to boost bets on a March reduction to a near certainty.

“The BOJ’s policy space will be very tight as the only major central bank eyeing normalization,” Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Tokyo, wrote in a report. “They’ll probably emphasize that there’s no room for other central banks’ policy to affect their own, but I think they’ll want to take a normalization step before the Fed’s rate cut cycle starts if they can.”

Market players are primed for a change. A sharp strengthening of the yen last week and the biggest jump in Japanese benchmark yields in a year showed investors were prepared to latch on to the idea that the central bank will move early. Overnight swaps put the odds of the BOJ ditching the negative rate by January at around 40%.

While there are differences on timing, traders and economists agree that Ueda is entering a crucial stage of his governorship that will define it for years to come. A bungled tightening could see hard-fought signs of sustainable price gains snuffed out, but waiting too long risks missing the chance altogether and the possibility of a renewed round of market pressure on the yen and Japanese bond yields.

The political stakes are just as high. The embattled government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be looking for a smooth transition that doesn’t add to his problems as he tries to contain the ruling party’s worst financial scandal in three decades.

Kishida will likely hope that any BOJ move supports the yen and takes the edge off price growth without roiling markets or fanning public fears about more expensive mortgages and higher government borrowing costs. The premier faces a leadership contest within the Liberal Democratic Party in September, assuming he lasts in his position that long.

‘Challenging’ Period

The prime minister discussed monetary policy with Ueda last week, adding to speculation of looming action by the central bank. Ueda had already told lawmakers in parliament earlier that day that his job was about to get even more “challenging” from the end of the year.

While most advanced economies have been scrambling to contain the steepest inflation outbreak in a generation, Japanese policymakers have been pushing in the other direction. The nation has suffered from weak or falling prices for most of the past quarter century, so achieving a stable inflation cycle that feeds into incomes, consumption and growth has long been a coordinated goal of the central bank and government.

And there have been encouraging signs: Price growth has outstripped the BOJ’s 2% target since April last year. Yet when the 2% mark was breached, the BOJ confounded expectations among overseas investors by insisting it was the wrong type of inflation.

The country needed demand-driven price growth fueled by higher pay not cost-push inflation from things like higher energy prices, and therefore stimulus such as the negative interest rate needed to stay in place, the BOJ has argued. That view has put wage developments at the forefront of the second-guessing over the timing of the BOJ’s pivot on policy.

If pay can’t outpace price growth, then consumption in real terms will remain anemic. Third quarter gross domestic product figures showed the economy shrank an annualized 2.9%, the biggest drop since the height of the pandemic, as consumers continued to pare back spending.

Raising rates for the first time in more than a decade when the economy is contracting would risk repeating errors the BOJ has made before. Fourth quarter GDP data come out on Feb. 15 and should show an expansion, which may clear that hurdle for the BOJ.

Pay Talks

Labor unions, meantime, are calling for more pay increases after the best outcome in three decades this year. Some corporate executives have already announced commitments for larger increases ahead of much anticipated results of an annual spring wage negotiation known as the “shunto” in March.

The BOJ has referred to the spring pay talks, but hasn’t clarified whether a strong result is needed before it pulls the plug on the negative rate. Indeed, some argue it may want to move ahead of those results, rather than waiting for a smaller window of opportunity.

“If the shunto comes in weak and you start getting low inflation numbers in June, July of 2024, it’s going to be hard for them to raise rates for good reason,” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “So as a pure forecast, I think it is 50-70% likely that they raise rates before the end of March.”

The central bank has already tweaked parts of its stimulus program, allowing more movement in 10-year government bond yields. BOJ watchers differ on whether these were forward-thinking adjustments to reduce the shock factor as it moves toward policy normalization or preventative measures to stop it buckling under market pressure first.

In Watanabe’s view, this year’s yield curve adjustments were forced by foreign investors who believed inflation was getting too high to justify the rock-bottom rates that weakened the yen close to a 33-year low.

“There will be one winner, either the BOJ or global investors,” Watanabe said. “I see a certain degree of likelihood that the BOJ will go along with overseas investor views” as they have huge clout in financial markets.

Some economists have raised fears about the global market impact of BOJ normalization if it were to lead to reduced overseas portfolio investment by Japanese investors as they move funds back home.

Others fret over a lack of clarity in the BOJ’s exit plans and how it will eventually offload its giant holdings of bonds and exchange-traded funds that have swollen its balance sheet to 127% the size of GDP. The impact on the servicing costs of the developed world’s largest public debt load at more than twice the size of the economy vex others.

“The most severe financial crises often happen where they are least expected,” said Kenneth Rogoff, a professor at Harvard University. “A resurgent Japan is good for the global economy, but resurgent Japanese interest rates could be a major risk.”

--With assistance from Brian Fowler, Masaki Kondo and Brett Miller.

