BOJ Strengthens Forward Guidance, Leaves Stimulus Unchanged

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan strengthened its policy pledge on interest rates while leaving its main policy tools untouched Thursday, judging conditions in markets, prices and the economy to be sufficiently resilient with its existing stimulus.

The decision to bolster its forward guidance and leave interest rates and asset purchases unchanged came hours after the Federal Reserve cut rates for the third time this year. The BOJ’s decision to stand pat on its main policy measures was in line with the majority view of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The BOJ now says it expects short- and long-term interest rates to remain at current or lower levels as long as it is necessary to pay attention to the possibility of losing price momentum. It dropped a time frame of keeping rates extremely low until at least around spring 2020.

The revised guidance appears aimed at reinforcing the impression that the bank is still genuinely prepared to add stimulus to spur inflation if needed, and that it has the ammunition to do so. Any loss of faith in the BOJ’s willingness to act risks risks pushing up the yen, an outcome that would put further downward pressure on inflation while hitting the profits of Japan’s biggest exporters.

Expectations that the central bank might take additional action in October had mushroomed after the BOJ called for a review of prices at its previous meeting in September. Those expectations cooled ahead of the meeting, with the bank opting to tweak its messaging once again.

“The change in the guidance reflects the BOJ’s agony of having little room for further easing. It’s wrong to interpret it as a sign of a more positive stance on additional easing,” said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief japan economist at Credit Suisse Group AG and a former BOJ official. “The BOJ is trying to buy time and maintain expectations for more stimulus.”

The bank decided that no major policy action was needed after reexamining the impact of the global slowdown on Japan’s economy and prices. It said the possibility of losing momentum toward its price target had not increased any further, though it was necessary to keep closely watching the situation.

Since the September announcement of the review, a truce in the U.S.-China trade war has reassured markets and economic data for Japan has also shown domestic demand holding firm. With stocks near an 11-month high, the yen weaker and 10-year bond yields back in the BOJ’s preferred trading range around zero, the central bank effectively gained breathing space to hold off on action.

Yet, inflation has continued to slow, with the key price gauge at 0.3% in September, well away from the bank’s 2% target. The bank lowered all of its forecasts for economic growth and inflation at Thursday’s meeting in its quarterly outlook report.

“The change in the Bank of Japan’s forward guidance puts the focus more squarely on the output gap and inflation expectations in determining the policy course. In our view, both are holding up, and -- as long as they continue to do so -- the BOJ should be able to navigate the current growth slowdown without cutting rates.”

Yuki Masujima, economist

A rate of -0.1% on some reserves financial institutions keep at the central bank.Yield target of about 0% for 10-year Japanese government bonds, with a trading range of about 0.2 percentage point on either side of the mark.A target of increasing JGB holdings by about 80 trillion yen ($739 billion) a year is now secondary to controlling interest rates. The actual pace of purchases has fallen to well below half that rate.A guideline to increase holdings of exchange-traded funds by 6 trillion yen a year. Actual purchases vary widely from month to month, depending on market conditions.

