BOJ’s Subtle Tweak Is Harbinger of Higher Bond Yields Everywhere

(Bloomberg) -- The much-anticipated Bank of Japan lift-off didn’t materialize on Tuesday but global bond traders got a taste of what’s to come.

The central bank adjusted its yield curve control to allow long-term yields to edge higher while raising inflation forecasts. Treasuries gained as the tweak was less than expected, offering relief for debt markets.

The BOJ’s move — while incremental — speaks to the pressure that policymakers face to withdraw stimulus as inflation quickens and the yen weakens. The adjustment may yet prompt speculators to test the central bank’s tolerance for higher yields after it characterized 1% as a reference point for the 10-year bond instead of a line in the sand.

The tweak is “a further relaxation and another step in the direction of policy normalization,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and economics at AMP Ltd. “It’s also gradually removing one source of support for global bonds and is another source of upward pressure on global bond yields.”

A more immediate outcome of Tuesday’s move is that 10-year Japanese government bond yields may rise past 1%. The BOJ said that mark was a reference point, signaling a shift from a previous pledge of daily bond purchases at that level.

The 10-year yield rose as high as 0.955% before the BOJ decision.

“Now, 1% is no longer a hard limit requiring unlimited firepower but a reference point,” said Tom Nash, portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management. “So JGBs will test that level in the coming weeks. The BOJ might push back a bit but we can see the bigger picture that YCC is being dismantled, and that the market is back.”

Speculation had been building in the run-up to the meeting that the BOJ would initiate a shift to revive the yen, which dropped to a one-year low last week. If the central bank abandons its ultra-loose monetary policy, the move is expected to push up yields across the $60 trillion global bond market.

“It is normalization and a next step,” said Calvin Yeoh, who helps manage the Merlion Fund at Blue Edge Advisors. “It gives the market back some of its agency in determining a clearing price and potentially, addressing growth and inflation concerns. Yield-curve control isn’t about putting the cost of capital on a higher floor, it’s giving markets an elevator.”

Australia’s 10-year yield had jumped as much as 10 basis points on speculation the BOJ would initiate a harder shift, before paring the move.

Higher JGB yields may fuel a repatriation of trillions of dollars by Japanese funds. Since the BOJ introduced negative interest rates in January 2016, domestic investors have accumulated ¥66 trillion ($441 billion) worth of foreign bonds including those in the US, France and Australia.

The extra yield that 10-year US notes offers over similar-dated Japanese bonds shrank below 4 percentage points this week. If it contracts a further one percentage point, that may be the level where “local investors will stay in Japan rather than taking currency risks overseas,” said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.

--With assistance from Yumi Teso and Richard Henderson.

