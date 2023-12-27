BOJ Summary Suggests Ueda Can Wait for Wage Results Before Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan board members discussed the potential timing of ending the negative rate policy during their meeting last week, with several members indicating they see no rush to make the move.

“It would not be too late even if the bank makes a decision after it sees developments in labor-management wage negotiations next spring,” one of nine board members said at the December 18-19 gathering. There is only a small risk of underlying inflation overshooting its 2% target by a significant degree, the same member said.

Another voiced the opinion that there is “sufficient leeway” to determine whether a virtuous wage-inflation cycle has been achieved after the bank enhanced the flexibility of its yield curve control mechanism in October.

Those opinions are likely to help cool market speculation as to whether policymakers will end the world’s last negative rate regime at their January meeting. Half of economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this month forecast the end of the subzero rate would come in April, after the bank assesses the first results of wage negotiations expected in March.

The yen weakened and yields fell after the release of the summary. Japan’s currency weakened to 142.85 against the dollar and the yield on 10-year government debt fell 2 basis points to 0.610%.

Still, some opinions pointed to progress toward meeting the 2% target, and the risk that would arise if the bank had to tighten rapidly, so BOJ watchers will probably remain on watch for any potential surprises.

“While it is undesirable to make hasty decisions, it is ‘better to be rough and ready than slow and elaborate,’ as the saying goes,” one member noted.

Another pointed out that momentum in wage hikes “is stronger than last year,” in a sign of optimism over the prospects of achieving a virtuous wage-price cycle.

Even with few clear signs that changes are imminent, the opinions suggested the bank is coming closer to normalization with their discussions taking around the exit.

“It is important for the bank to continue to deepen discussions on issues such as the timing of the exit from the current monetary policy and the appropriate pace of raising policy interest rates,” one member said.

The BOJ holds its next policy meeting from Jan. 22-23, and 15% of economists forecast the bank would scrap the negative rate at that time, according to the Bloomberg survey.

