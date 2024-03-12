BOJ’s Ueda Reiterates Economy Recovering Gradually Ahead of Meet

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed that the economy continues to recover gradually, sending a signal that the central bank is still on track to end its negative interest rate in the near future.

“Although some statistics show some signs of weakness, I believe the economy is still recovering gradually,” Ueda said Tuesday in response to a question in parliament.

The governor said that while there are signs of weakness in personal consumption, capital investment by businesses “is increasing steadily.”

The yen weakened to an intraday low in response to his comment on consumption, illustrating the high degree of sensitivity in markets as participants try to determine whether the central bank will conduct its first interest rate hike since 2007 next week or wait until April. The next policy board meeting concludes on March 19.

The currency fell as much as 0.3% against the dollar to 147.43 following Ueda’s comments, while the Nikkei index pared its drop. Bond trading was paused for the daily lunch break.

Ueda says he wants to review the latest data in determining whether the bank’s sustainable inflation goal has been met, and he noted that “more data will come in this week,” an apparent reference to results from annual wage talks expected to culminate with the largest umbrella group for unions announcing an agreement on Friday.

