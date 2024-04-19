BOJ’s Ueda Reiterates Policy to Remain Accommodative for a While

Yoshiaki Nohara
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated monetary policy will stay accommodative for a while as policymakers continue to buy government bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BOJ would eventually reduce its bond buying at an unspecified timing in the future, he told an audience at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on Friday.

But it judged it was “dangerous” to completely remove its bond market intervention in March, when it raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years and ended its yield curve program, he added. The remarks come a week before the central bank is set to wrap up its next policy meeting and upgrade growth and price projections.

Ueda said the BOJ will proceed cautiously, while noting that it’s likely to raise interest rates further if the underlying price trend improves.

Wages Hikes

Ueda explained the BOJ’s policy shift in March, saying the strongest wage hikes in decades had helped to boost the probability of hitting the BOJ’s price target enough to justify the policy shift.

In a media interview earlier this month, Ueda hinted at a chance of a rate hike in the second half of this year by highlighting the likelihood of improvements in the inflation trend. The recent acceleration in the yen’s depreciation may push that timeline forward, according to economists.

The pace of core inflation has now stayed at or above the BOJ’s 2% target every month for two full years, but the BOJ says it still sees some distance from anchoring the goal in a sustainable manner.

On Friday, Ueda gave no hint on the timing of the next interest move.

Some 41% of economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast October to be when the BOJ next raises rates. All 54 economists except for one predict no policy change at the central bank’s meeting next week.

Ueda said the BOJ policy shift, as well as recent currency market developments, had been a popular topic of conversation with other officials in Washington, where he attended the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and top currency official Masato Kanda voiced concerns about the yen’s weakness in Washington this week, which market participants see as a way to lay the groundwork for a currency intervention.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Bostic Reiterates Rate Cut Is Not Likely Until End of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he’s comfortable keeping interest rates steady, reiterating he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to lower borrowing costs until toward the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downp

  • BOJ's Ueda says 'very likely' to hike rates if inflation keeps rising

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank "very likely" will raise interest rates if underlying inflation continues to go up, and begin reducing its huge bond buying at some point in the future. The central bank must maintain loose monetary policy for the time being as underlying inflation remains "somewhat below" its 2% target, and long-term inflation expectations are still near 1.5%, Ueda said. Having ended its various unconventional monetary easing measures in March, however, the BOJ has brought more flexibility to its policy and may change its short-term interest rate target depending on how upcoming data unfold, he added.

  • Jay Powell just made buying a home this spring even more challenging

    The Fed chair this week doused any hopes home buyers still had that mortgage rates would soften anytime soon. That has big implications for the housing market.

  • ‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in the world’s largest technology companies hit stocks, with Wall Street traders gearing up for a deluge of results from the industry that has powered the bull market.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranEquities extend

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Super Micro Computer's lack of a preliminary earnings report led to a bloodbath in the sector.

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Superb Utility Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in at Least 10 Years

    One of the fastest-growing utility stocks, along with "Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock," make for phenomenal buys right now.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Were Smacked Down Today

    The high-flying sector caught a bit of gloom at the end of the week due to several discouraging developments.

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • California loses 2 more property insurers in growing crisis

    Two more property insurance companies are pulling out of California, leaving more homeowners in the state facing loss of coverage and surging premiums as insurers flee.