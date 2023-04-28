BOJ’s Ueda Scraps Rates Guidance, Calls Review, Holds Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan scrapped its guidance on future interest rate levels and called for a long-term review of its policies while keeping its main stimulus measures unchanged at its first meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda’s leadership.

The central bank maintained its rock-bottom interest rate and asset purchase settings at the end of a two-day gathering Friday, as expected by almost 90% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The bank adjusted the wording of its forward guidance, ditching its expectation that interest rates will stay at current or lower levels and its reference to Covid-19. The phrase indicating a clear easing bias has been a fixture in policy statements since October 2019.

At the same time the central bank doubled down on its commitment to continue with stimulus including its yield curve control program for as long as needed to stably maintain its 2% inflation target.

The dropped guidance and policy review indicate Ueda’s intention to get the ball rolling under his leadership. Still, the decision to keep all the main levers of policy unchanged meant he spurned the chance to make a regime-change start like his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.

That suggests the BOJ’s stimulus and yield control is likely to continue for some time to come, a factor that is likely to initially weigh on the yen.

Japan’s currency weakened about 0.7% against the dollar to the 134.90 level, while government bond futures reversed losses to trade higher. Japanese bank shares fell.

“This result certainly fits closer to what the market was expecting in terms of echoing patience and restraint,” said John Bromhead, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney. “Today’s meeting will put pressure on dollar-yen shorts, which have been a little crowded.”

Around a quarter of polled economists had seen the BOJ updating its guidance at this meeting while making clear its intention to keep easing.

Policy Review

Ueda’s BOJ will conduct a review of monetary policy over recent decades with an aim to publish the results in a year to a year and a half. The longer time frame comes in sharp contrast with past assessments that were conducted over just a few months and fueled speculation of looming policy change.

Surveyed analysts had seen June as the most likely month for Ueda to call for a review of policy.

Economists drew different conclusions from the length of the review and the room for policy maneuver during it.

“The result means Ueda will stay on the path set by Kuroda for a while. The BOJ won’t likely change its monetary easing framework in major ways while the review is being conducted over one and a half years,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “Meanwhile, they can still respond to developments in the economy and prices by adjusting the operation of the yield curve control.”

Takahiro Sekido, chief Japan strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. in Tokyo and a former BOJ official, interpreted the length of the assessment differently.

“By saying the review will take a year or more, the BOJ is suggesting little link between policy and its results,” Sekido said. “Depending on inflation, the BOJ could shift toward normalization before the review finishes.”

Continued Stimulus

For now market players interpreted the decision as largely more supportive of stimulus than expected, as indicated by the currency and bond moves. Trader focus will now shift stateside to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

“With Fed meetings coming up, the BOJ’s comfort with a weaker yen could once again be tested,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia Macro & Investment Strategy at BNY Mellon in Singapore. “We wouldn’t be surprised to see the yen to go toward 140 per dollar in coming days and weeks.”

