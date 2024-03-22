BOJ Watchers See Next Rate Hike by October, Risk of Faster Moves

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will raise interest rates again by October and there’s a risk the pace of hikes will be faster with yen weakness a factor, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists after the central bank’s landmark move to scrap its massive easing program this week.

Opinions diverged on the timing of the next move, with 26% of 47 respondents saying the bank will raise the policy rate in October while 23% said the hike will come in July. Some 11% said June is the month. Polled economists see the rate — now set with an upper limit of around 0.1% — rising to 0.25% by the end of the year, according to their median estimate.

Some 70% said there was a risk to their main scenarios that the bank could move by July, with 17% specifically flagging June.

The poll results indicate wariness among economists over the stance of Governor Kazuo Ueda and his fellow board members after Tuesday’s first rate hike in 17 years.

Following the decision, the yen weakened by more than 1% as investors likely focused on Ueda’s insistence that financial conditions would remain easy and the lack of penciled in hikes in the BOJ’s guidance on policy.

While almost a fifth of the polled economists also took the view that Ueda may go slower than expected, 55% of the economists warned there was a greater risk of the governor going faster.

Ueda said Thursday that the BOJ moved this week partly because it wanted to avoid having to rapidly raise rates if it moved too late. That remark suggests a shift in his thinking was already underway in the run-up to this week’s gathering. He had previously maintained there was little risk of falling behind the curve, in contrast to the US and Europe.

Read more: Japan’s Speedier Inflation Pace Keeps BOJ’s Next Move in Focus

Still, more than three-quarters of those polled said Ueda’s signaling of his intentions is good or very good compared with 9% who said it’s bad. The positive score was higher than the 62% he garnered after surprising market players with yield curve tweaks last July.

Ueda and his fellow board members dropped a series of hints that a policy shift was approaching this spring. As a result, this week’s move was widely expected in financial markets.

Striking the right balance between higher rates and managing a bloated balance sheet is one of the biggest challenges Ueda faces going forward. That task could get even more complicated by the yen if it weakens again.

Some 54% of respondents said there is a risk of a BOJ hike if the yen weakens again, though almost a third said they don’t see that.

Around 40% said the risk of a currency intervention by the Ministry of Finance has risen following the yen’s drop even after the BOJ’s normalization step. The median estimate of the yen level that would push the finance ministry to intervention is 155, according to the poll.

The yen briefly approached 151.95 against the dollar on the evening following the BOJ move. The Federal Reserve’s signaling of three US rate cuts to come this year helped stem the yen’s fall.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.