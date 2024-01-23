BOJ Watchers See Rising Case for April Rate Hike on Wage Talks

(Bloomberg) -- The case is building for the Bank of Japan to increase interest rates at its April meeting, as investors tighten their focus on the outcome of spring wage negotiations, according to strategists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Still, the yen may touch the 150 level versus the dollar in the near-term, they said, after the BOJ stood pat on policy Tuesday as expected.

The decision to keep the policy rate and yield-curve-control unchanged chimed with economists expectations for the status quo, following a powerful earthquake hitting Japan on New Year’s Day and Governor Kazuo Ueda’s dovish remarks at the end of December.

Here’s what analysts and strategists had to say:

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore

“There is a 90% probability that the BOJ will lift rates in April, with a 10% chance that it will come in the June decision. Gradual policy normalization remains on course, but the BOJ can stay patient as the spring wage round unfolds. We are looking at a near-term USD/JPY target of 150.”

Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte

“BOJ never fails to surprise dovish despite market expectations leaning dovish as well. Core CPI projections for FY2024 have eased sharply but still remain above the 2% target, not a surprise given the persistent yen weakness. Hawkish hints, meanwhile, remained very subtle with a small uptick in FY2025 core CPI forecast and outlook hinting to greater confidence in meeting the price goal. Overall, a non-event and focus turns back to wage negotiation results in March/April and we continue to think that any normalization move from the BOJ will remain gradual and modest.”

Story continues

Shoki Omori, strategist, Mizuho Securities Co.

“Shorter tenor yields are likely to fall as market speculation about near-term monetary policy tweak is further receding. The yen will probably keep its weak tone staying at around the current level, but if Governor Ueda sounds dovish about the economy at a press conference later in the day, it would weaken to touch 150 against the dollar in the near term.”

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG in Sydney

“April is when we expect the BOJ to take its next step towards policy normalization and away from NIRP. However as BOJ Governor Ueda has already flagged any policy changes will be ‘carefully assessed’ we expect upcoming changes to be delicately managed.”

Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities Co.

The BOJ decision is “somewhat more hawkish than the market thought in three points: 1) Upward revision on core CPI for FY2025; 2) More confidence in the virtuous cycle of price and wages; 3) Downside risks on the economy erased for FY2025. This is an act of the BOJ to keep the market pricing of near-term rate hike at least the current level if not higher.”

--With assistance from Winnie Hsu, David Finnerty, Yumi Teso, Ayai Tomisawa and Aya Wagatsuma.

(Adds comment from Nomura Securities)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.