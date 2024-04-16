Bojangles expands to California: First location set for LA, many more potentially on the way

By early 2025, it will be "Bo Time" in Los Angeles as the Carolina-born restaurant chain expands to the West Coast.

Bojangles, which specializes in "crave-able breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea," announced Monday it signed a 30-unit agreement that will bring the fast food restaurant to Los Angeles for the first time, the Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered chain said in a news release.

Entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC, spearheaded the endeavor and will look to have Bojangles in Los Angeles by 2025.

“From the moment I was first introduced to Bojangles, I knew immediately that this was a brand that I wanted to be a part of. The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me,” Boucetta said in the release. “The opportunity to grow Bojangles in California presented itself at the perfect moment, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic brand to the market for the first time.”

Pictured is a Bojangles location in the Belden Village area in Gaston County, North Carolina.

How many locations does Bojangles have?

Bojangles has 824 locations across 17 states — including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Honduras, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

“We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow,” Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles, said in the release.

Bojangles plans to open 30 new locations over the next six years

Bojangles and Poulet Brothers, LLC plan to open 30 new locations over the next six years, according to the fast food chain.

"Franchising opportunities remain available in prime areas throughout California, offering entrepreneurs the chance to capitalize on the Bojangles business model and bring Southern flavor to communities across the state," Bojangles said.

Bojangles on North New Hope Road in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Potential Bojangles franchisees should "possess strong financial capacity, relevant business or restaurant experience, and a sophisticated professional background," the fast food chain said.

"Ideal candidates should be affluent and capable of managing multiple units, with a preference for the operating partner to reside in the franchise’s market," according to the release. "Bojangles encourages franchisees to build at least five to 10 locations, particularly in larger metro cities."

