Bojangles southern fast-food chain wants to open first NJ location in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY – Bojangles, the southern fast-food chain known for its Cajun fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, may be coming to the township.

PWY Chicken Rest NJ, LLC has filed an application with the township’s Zoning Board of Adjustment seeking major site plan and bulk and use variance approvals to build a Bojangles at 1000 Stelton Road. It would be the chain’s first location in New Jersey.

The proposal includes new parking areas, sidewalks, concrete curbing, lighting and landscaping. The property is located in the township’s General Business District.

Bojangles announced last year that quick-service restaurant moguls Dipak Patel and Agam Vaidya, who operate Burger Kings and other fast-food restaurants in the area, penned a deal to bring the Southern chain to the Northeast.

Although no specific locations were disclosed, Bojangles will be built in Middlesex, Essex, Union, Bergen and Hudson counties, according to the announcement.

Jose Costa, chief growth officer at Bojangles, said there’s a lot of demand for the chain in the Northeast, which became more evident when Bojangles brought its food truck to Times Square last year to launch its all-new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich.

Bojangles is known for its Cajun fried chicken.

A hearing on the application is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Bojangles has signed deals with several development agencies in the country, and is set to open more than 100 new stores nationwide.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977.

