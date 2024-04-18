BOJ's Noguchi says its short-term policy rate adjustment likely to be slow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday that the pace of adjustment in short-term policy rate of the central bank will be slow and made at a pace that cannot be compared to that of other major central banks.

A former academic, Noguchi was among two dissenters in the BOJ's nine-member board in the bank's decision last month to end eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its massive stimulus programme.

