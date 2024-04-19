BOJ's Ueda says 'very likely' to hike rates if inflation keeps rising

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting·Reuters
Leika Kihara
Updated 2 min read
0
In this article:

By Leika Kihara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank "very likely" will raise interest rates if underlying inflation continues to go up, and begin reducing its huge bond buying at some point in the future.

The central bank must maintain loose monetary policy for the time being as underlying inflation remains "somewhat below" its 2% target, and long-term inflation expectations are still near 1.5%, Ueda said.

Having ended its various unconventional monetary easing measures in March, however, the BOJ has brought more flexibility to its policy and may change its short-term interest rate target depending on how upcoming data unfold, he added.

"We will proceed cautiously, initially assessing the impact of our recent policy changes on the economy and inflation, then considering further adjustment as deemed appropriate, perhaps extracting insights on the neutral rate along the way," Ueda told a seminar hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The BOJ will also begin to cut its purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), though the timing and extent of the reduction are yet to be determined, Ueda said.

"Irrespective of what the data will say in the near future, we will like to find a way and timing to reduce the amount of JGB purchases," he said, adding that the central bank will take time in reaching a decision.

The remarks reinforce market expectations that the BOJ will raise its short-term interest rate target from the current 0-0.1% range sometime this year.

In March, the BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy, making a historic shift away from its focus on reviving growth and quashing deflation with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

Markets will be on the look-out for clues on the next rate hike timing when the BOJ releases fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts at its policy meeting next week.

While the BOJ will be watching developments in inflation expectations in deciding when to hike rates, it will first scrutinize data on wages and how rising wages could affect service prices, Ueda said.

"If underlying inflation continues to go up, we will very likely be raising interest rates," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Is Selling an Autographed Tom Brady Rookie Card for $40,000

    New England fans and sports card collectors have a chance to buy an extremely rare Tom Brady card. Check out this deal at Costco and see if it's worth the price.

  • Jane Street Strategy in Millennium Suit Involved India Trading, Hearing Reveals

    (Bloomberg) -- The allegedly secret trading strategy over which Jane Street Group is suing two former traders and Millennium Management involves options trading in India, lawyers inadvertently revealed at a court hearing. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory

  • Fed survey cites inflation, US election as key financial stability risks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Persistent inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates were cited as key risks to financial stability in the Federal Reserve's latest survey of U.S. central bank contacts, with geopolitical troubles and the 2024 U.S. presidential election also mentioned as "a potentially significant source of shocks." "Contacts noted several areas of uncertainty including trade policy and other foreign policy issues related to escalating geopolitical tensions," the Fed said on Friday in its semi-annual survey of 25 market participants, academics and other contacts. The survey results were included as part of the Fed's latest Financial Stability Report, which looks at issues like leverage and risk-taking throughout the economy to try to identify potential trouble spots.

  • Skittish Oil Market Enters an Uneasy Calm Over Middle East Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- At no stage this week did crude futures trade higher than where they were last Friday, before Iran’s attack on Israel. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranAnd while prices jumped again this Friday after reports that Israel had s

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped on Friday

    A development with one of the company's apps was concerning to investors.

  • I bond vs. high-yield savings account: Which is better for beating inflation?

    Choosing a savings account that keeps up with inflation is key to protecting the value of your dollars. So which is better: A high-yield savings account or I bond?

  • Lululemon to shutter Washington distribution center, lay off 128 employees

    The Vancouver-based firm will shutter the Sumner distribution center as part of its business optimization effort and cut 128 jobs beginning June 21, according to a WARN notice filed with the state's Employment Security Department. The move comes at a time when Lululemon is seeing slowing demand for its premium athleisure in North America, where excessive inventory levels at sporting retailers has resulted in lower orders for sportswear and apparel firms. "We regularly evaluate our distribution network to help shape and support the future vision of our business," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Nike to lay off 740 employees at Oregon headquarters

    The "second phase of impacts" would begin by June 28 at its headquarters, Michele Adams, Nike's vice president for people solutions, said in a legally mandated notice to state authorities. Nike had in December announced a cost savings plan for $2 billion over the next three years, and in February said it would cut about 2% of its total workforce, or more than 1,600 roles. It had about 83,700 employees as of May 31, 2023.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Paramount stock soars as Wall Street sees possible Sony, Apollo buyout as 'positive' for all shareholders

    Paramount is currently in exclusive merger talks with David Ellison's Skydance Media.