BOK Signals Resolve to Rein in Prices With Restrictive Stance

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate on hold while tweaking its guidance to imply it won’t maintain its restrictive stance for a “long” period.

South Korea’s central bank Friday kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5%, a level it characterizes as restrictive, and said it would keep policy there for a “sufficient” period. Previously the bank pledged to do so for a “sufficiently long” period.

The decision, in line with the expectations of all 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, shows that the bank will continue to fight inflation for the time being, but is also positioning itself for an eventual pivot later this year.

The bank also said in its statement that core inflation is likely to slow to the 2% range by the end of the year. At the time, the board kept its assessment that it’s premature to be confident inflation will slow to its target range.

Bond yields edged lower after the statement, while the won was mostly steady.

Friday’s decision shows the board remains worried about inflation, which outstripped expectations in March and stayed above the bank’s 2% target. Rising costs of living were high on the minds of voters when they cast their ballots in Wednesday’s parliamentary election, which resulted in a major defeat for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ruling party.

Rising costs have been fueled by weakness in the won.

“The exchange rate makes it more difficult for the BOK to sound dovish,” said Moon Hong Cheol, an analyst at DB Financial Investment. “The question today is how Governor Rhee will interpret the movement in the currency as he’s previously said there are various factors affecting it.”

The won has been one of Asia’s worst performers this year, slipping by 5.9%. With expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts having been pushed back, it would be difficult for the BOK to embark on an easing cycle, as it would put further pressure on the won and possibly spur cost-push inflation through imports.

After the faster than expected US price growth in March, investors have trimmed their 2024 Fed rate cut predictions to two, with the first not expected until September.

Household debt is another concern keeping policymakers cautious about suggesting a policy pivot may be on its way. On the plus side, continuing growth in exports indicates external demand remains strong enough keep the trade-reliant economy humming this year without the need for monetary stimulus.

“There’s a risk of household debt increases picking up around mortgages with real estate sales rising after the election,” KB Securities analyst Lim Jae-kyun said in a report before the decision, citing a history of such patterns.

In light of the global context, investors will be looking to see if the BOK still shows hints of incipient dovishness. In February, one BOK board member suggested the bank keep the door open to a potential rate cut if needed, while five others preferred to keep the rate on hold for the next three months.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong has so far pushed back against any anticipation of early cuts. His case for maintaining a restrictive policy has been further bolstered by the won’s weakness this year, as it’s been among the worst performers against the dollar in Asia.

At the same time, the economy is faring well even with the current policy settings, supported by a continued rebound in exports and industrial production. South Korea’s output of semiconductors, central to industrial strength, jumped the most in 14 years in February, while exports of them reached the largest monthly total since 2022 last month. Also, data Friday showed the job market remains relatively tight.

Rhee will disclose whether there were any dissenters to the latest decision at a press conference starting shortly after 11 a.m. in Seoul. Markets will also be interested in the latest assessments pertaining to a peak for rates.

