Boku Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Boku (LON:BOKU) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$82.7m (up 30% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$10.1m (up 135% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 12% (up from 6.7% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.034 (up from US$0.014 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Boku EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 17%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the APAC segment contributing a total revenue of US$47.2m (57% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$63.9m (91% of total expenses). Explore how BOKU's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% decline forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 7.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Boku's balance sheet health.

