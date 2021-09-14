Boku streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), provider of the world’s most comprehensive mobile operator identity network has launched its Verify and Authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, Telekom Deutschland, and Vodafone. Now, 120 million German mobile subscribers will have access to more seamless and secure digital account creation and transactions.



The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for Verify and Authenticate to 20 countries. Leading global companies including banks and fintechs, social networks, marketplaces and government agencies work with Boku to enhance their digital customer experience while ensuring world-class security for their users.

Verify uses signals from mobile operators to streamline digital customer onboarding while preventing identity theft, money laundering, and social fraud.

Authenticate uses mobile operator SIM-based authentication to secure digital account access without SMS one-time passwords, delivering greater security in a fraction of the time. Authenticate features SIM Swap detection to eliminate this fraud vector quickly and easily.

With increasing digital transformation and swift competition for consumers, these solutions give digital service providers a competitive edge. Boku’s mobile identity suite protects consumers from fraud while maintaining personal privacy, fully compliant with GDPR regulations.

Stuart Neal, General Manager for Identity, Boku, commented, "We are honored to partner with Deutsche Telekom, O2 and Vodafone to bring German businesses and consumers better, safer online experiences. Today, consumers expect seamless and secure online experiences, and Boku along with our partners make this possible.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com





