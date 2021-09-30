U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Bold New Campaign in the Eye Care Industry 'Catches the Eye'

·2 min read

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you getting every drop out of life? With consumers putting greater importance on health and wellness, Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops' latest brand campaign, "Get Every Drop Out of Life," begs the question.

At the intersection of self-care and self-expression, the campaign is a rallying cry to help encourage today's visionaries to pursue their vision.

From relieving redness, dryness, and irritation to relieving symptoms of Digital Eye Strain—Rohto® offers a wide portfolio of proprietary formulas that create a fast-acting, cooling sensation for the eyes.

With a cult-like level of fandom among remote workers, digital nomads, gamers, makeup artists, influencers, partygoers, and those looking for a hydrating sense of eye relief, Rohto® users are in the pursuit of making the most out of life in their own way.

"We are so excited to reveal our new brand platform! 'Get Every Drop Out of Life' seamlessly unites the philosophy of the Rohto® brand with our fun and quirky consumers who choose to live life to the fullest. Our hope is that this campaign resonates with a unique and innovative audience, while bringing a level of awareness to those impacted by eye concerns."
—Allison Sanders, Senior Brand Manager.

Featuring dynamic imagery and free-spirited messaging, in conjunction with vibrant new packaging and sleek product design, Rohto® wants to stand out from traditional eye drops. See for yourself on social media and "Get Every Drop Out of Life" at your favorite retailers today. Now available at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

About Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops
Rohto has relieved eye symptoms for people around the globe for over 110 years. Our mission is simple: to provide fast acting relief and soothing comfort for red, dry, and irritated eyes through our innovative formulas. For more information about Rohto Cooling Eye Drops, visit www.rohtoeyedrops.com or join Rohto® on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bold-new-campaign-in-the-eye-care-industry-catches-the-eye-301387202.html

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company

